Tesla sold 1.81 million cars in 2023, up 37.6% vs 2022

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By /

Tesla sold 1.81 million cars in 2023, up 37.6% vs 2022

Tesla has officially announced its total tally for 2023, which stands at 1,808,581 vehicles sold. That’s certainly an impressive number, marking a 37.6% increase over the 1,313,851 units delivered in 2022. However, it falls well short of CEO Elon Musk’s own bullish 50% year-on-year growth target.

Of the total sales figure, 1,739,707 units – or an astounding 96.2% – are from the smaller Model 3 and Y. That leaves just 68,874 units from the “other models,” meaning the Model S, X and a handful of Cybertrucks. Looking at the numbers alone, Tesla’s “more affordable, high-volume” model can’t come soon enough.

The 484,507 units it delivered in Q4 2023 to make up the year’s total was particularly high, more than most industry analysts had expected. This comes after repeated price cuts across the board, arrival of the updated Model 3 Highland, as well as a last-minute rush for delivery before federal tax credit offers ended on December 31 in the US.

Hopefully, we will get to see soon how much Tesla Malaysia‘s sales contributed to the total, and if its strong initial hype can be sustained.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Tesla Model 3 2023
Tesla Model Y 2023
Track all markets on TradingView

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Hafriz Shah

Preferring to drive cars rather than desks, Hafriz Shah ditched his suit and tie to join the ranks of Malaysia’s motoring hacks. A car’s technical brilliance is completely lost on him, appreciating character-making quirks more. When not writing this ego trip of a bio, he’s usually off driving about aimlessly, preferably in a car with the right combination of three foot pedals and six gears.

 

Comments

 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 