Tesla sold 1.81 million cars in 2023, up 37.6% vs 2022

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Hafriz Shah / January 3 2024 9:51 am

Tesla has officially announced its total tally for 2023, which stands at 1,808,581 vehicles sold. That’s certainly an impressive number, marking a 37.6% increase over the 1,313,851 units delivered in 2022. However, it falls well short of CEO Elon Musk’s own bullish 50% year-on-year growth target.

Of the total sales figure, 1,739,707 units – or an astounding 96.2% – are from the smaller Model 3 and Y. That leaves just 68,874 units from the “other models,” meaning the Model S, X and a handful of Cybertrucks. Looking at the numbers alone, Tesla’s “more affordable, high-volume” model can’t come soon enough.

The 484,507 units it delivered in Q4 2023 to make up the year’s total was particularly high, more than most industry analysts had expected. This comes after repeated price cuts across the board, arrival of the updated Model 3 Highland, as well as a last-minute rush for delivery before federal tax credit offers ended on December 31 in the US.

Hopefully, we will get to see soon how much Tesla Malaysia‘s sales contributed to the total, and if its strong initial hype can be sustained.

