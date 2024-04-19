2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series launched in Japan – 2.7L petrol, 2.8L turbodiesel; from RM161k

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / April 19 2024 3:52 pm

Toyota has officially launched the Land Cruiser 250 Series in Japan, which will be offered in a number of variants, including two First Edition offerings. Also know as the Land Cruiser Prado or simply the Land Cruiser (as it is in the United States), the 250 Series joins the 300 Series and 70 Series to form a complete line-up of Land Cruiser models in Japan.

Compared to the previous Land Cruiser Prado, the new 250 Series is much larger vehicle, measuring in at 4,925 mm long (+100 mm), 1,980 mm wide (+95 mm), 1,870 mm tall (+20 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm (+60 mm).

It’s important to note that the 250 Series isn’t a “baby Land Cruiser” as the Prado was in the past. In fact, both are built on the same GA-F version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) – the ladder frame structure is also used for the Lexus GX and LX.

Looking at the dimensions, the 250 Series shares the same wheelbase with the 300 Series but is slightly smaller in other aspects, including overall length (between 25 to 90 mm), width (between zero to 10 mm) and height (by 75 mm).

As Toyota explains in an infographic, the 300 Series represents “high-end and luxury” in the Land Cruiser world, while the 250 Series sits in the “practical” zone with the 70 Series deemed as “sturdy and durable.”

In Japan, two engines are offered for the Land Cruiser 250 Series. The first is a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre inline-four turbodiesel making 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) from 3,000 to 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm.

Meanwhile, the second engine is a 2TR-FE 2.7 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol unit with 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) at 5,200 rpm and 246 Nm at 3,900 rpm. The petrol mill is paired with a six-speed ‘6 Super ECT’ automatic transmission, while the turbodiesel gets an eight-speed ‘Direct Shift-8AT’ automatic gearbox.

Both powertrains come standard with a full-time four-wheel drive system featuring a centre Torsen limited-slip differential as well as an electronic rear differential lock. The front stabiliser can also be changed from free to locked at speed of 30 km/h or over using a switch in the cabin. A six-mode Multi-Terrain Select is available to drivers, along with a Multi-Terrain Monitor that uses cameras to help provide better visibility when off-roading.

Three grade levels are available, namely the GX, VX and ZX. The VX grade can be had with either a petrol or diesel engine, while the GX and ZX are only available with a diesel. Pricing starts from 5.2 million yen (about RM161k) for the GX with a diesel engine, while the VX petrol is 5.45 million yen (RM169k). The diesel-powered VX and ZX are 6.3 million (RM195k) and 7.35 million yen (RM228k) respectively.

Japanese customers can also order the ZX and VX as First Edition models, which are limited to a total of 8,000 units. The First Edition cars are evocative of past Land Cruisers with a design that features round headlamps instead of the multi-element rectangular units on the standard variants.

Both the VX and ZX grades offer seating for up to seven passengers (2-3-2 layout) while the GX is strictly a five-seater. All grades come standard with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems, which include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and more. Plenty of accessories are also available from JAOS and Toy-Factory in addition to Toyota genuine parts and Modellista items.

GALLERY: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250

GALLERY: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 First Edition

