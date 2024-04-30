Chery developing M-series 7-seater MPV/SUV and pick-up truck models, plus new Tiggo 3 and 5 by 2026

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Danny Tan / April 30 2024 1:40 pm

How aggressive is Chery? Let me illustrate – we’re looking at a new model at the ongoing 2024 Chery International Business Conference and the facelift of that same model was just publicly announced, for next year! China’s top auto exporter and most international carmaker is showing off real ‘China Speed’ with its SUVs, but is also eyeing new segments.

The segments we’re talking about is MPV and pick-up truck. According to Zhang Guibing, EVP of Chery International, Chery is currently developing a seven-seat MPV, a seven-seat SUV and a pick-up-truck. These three vehicles are in the new ‘M-series’ and are set to surface by 2026. All three will be designed to accommodate ICE, PHEV and EV powertrains from the start, giving Chery high flexibility.

The MPV and SUV seven-seaters could well be sisters with a different top hat – think tougher-looking three-row MPVs popular in ASEAN such as the Honda BR-V and Toyota Rush/Daihatsu Terios/Perodua Aruz triplets. Or they could be higher end – Chery is showing the Exeed E08 luxury EV MPV at Auto China Beijing.

All Chery M-series bodystyles are important in the ASEAN market – three-row people carriers are big in Indonesia (luxury MPVs are favoured by the rich in our region too) and pick-up trucks are a staple in Thailand – so these new Chery models should be set for our part of the world. Sounds a bit like Toyota’s IMV?

Also in the works are new members to the Tiggo SUV family – a Tiggo 3 and a Tiggo 5. At present, both numbers are unaccounted for, but Chery’s plan could be renewing and ‘bumping up’ the current Tiggo 2 and Tiggo 4 into 3/5. The Tiggo 4 – which we just reported will be coming to Malaysia next year – is one of the older models in the family, although it recently received a big facelift to align with the rest of the range.

