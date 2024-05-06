Rapid KL launches ‘on-demand’ feeder bus for LRT Taman Paramount, Bahagia – book van on Kumpool

PJ commuters, take note. Rapid KL has launched the T785 and T783 on-demand feeder bus services for the Taman Paramount and Taman Bahagia LRT stations.

By the way, this isn’t the usual bus but a van painted in Rapid KL livery. It’s an ‘on-demand’ service outsourced to Kumpool, an e-hailing van booking service that was initially available in Johor Bahru before reaching the Klang Valley. The fare is RM1 per trip.

The on-demand shuttle service gathers passengers’ bookings in real-time and then travels on an optimised route based on everyone’s pick-up points. This should be like the previous Kumpool van deployments, which did not replace the regular scheduled feeder bus. More on Kumpool here.

Danny Tan

