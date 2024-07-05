Chery Malaysia one-year anniversary promo extended to July 31 – two years free service, auto side steps

Chery Malaysia is marking its first birthday by offering goodies in the form of free service and auto side steps for the Tiggo 8 Pro, valid from now till July 31.

Buyers will enjoy a two-year free service maintenance package covering both parts and labour, and this is applicable to the Omoda 5, Tiggo 8 Pro and the Omoda E5 EV – that’s all models except for the recently-launched Tiggo 7 Pro.

This is actually a continuation of the anniversary promo that originally ended on June 30, and Chery Malaysia said then that the free service offer is on top of its standard after-sales package, which consists of a seven-year/150,000 km warranty and five-years of free labour service.

Those going for the Tiggo 8 Pro will get a pair of automatic deployable side steps worth RM2,999. The side steps automatically extend out when the doors are open, allowing for easier entry and exit from the three-row SUV.

Once again, the incentives are for all models except for the Tiggo 7 Pro, which was launched two weeks ago for RM123,800 on-the-road without insurance, a fair bit lower than the the ‘below RM130k’ estimate provided. The first 2,000 customers only pay RM119,800, which is rather shocking – full details on the C-segment SUV rival to the Proton X70 here.

