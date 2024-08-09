Tesla cannot compete with Chinese EV makers: Anwar

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By /

Tesla cannot compete with Chinese EV makers: Anwar

The minister of investment, trade and industry is in the process of getting updates from Tesla regarding its investment in Malaysia, said Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, reported New Straits Times.

The prime minister said this in response to a prior report claiming that the American EV maker is cancelling its plans to build factories in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

“Tengku Zafrul is getting the latest information on reports suggesting that [Tesla] are facing losses and cannot compete with Chinese electric vehicles. Their operations are large, while we’re just starting. We received the information [about Tesla’s investment] directly [from the company], not from media coverage,” the prime minister said.

Tesla cannot compete with Chinese EV makers: Anwar

Though faced with this situation, Malaysia is less affected by the EV maker’s decision as it had planned to merely increase its investment in the country, compared to Thailand where Tesla had plans to assemble its vehicles, reported Astro Awani.

Earlier this week, Thai publication The Nation reported that Tesla had scrapped plans for the setting up of an EV factory in Thailand, Malaysia or Indonesia, and will instead focus on setting up its network of charging stations.

This was followed by the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) saying that the alleged cancellation was not stated officially by Tesla, and was separately cited as saying that Tesla’s decision to reportedly scrap plans for its Southeast Asian production operations could be due to commercial reasons.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Tesla Model 3 2024
Tesla Model Y 2024
Track all markets on TradingView

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 