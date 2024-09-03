Geometry Xingyuan debuts in China – up to 410 km EV range; BYD Dolphin rival; upcoming Proton eMas 5?

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / September 3 2024 12:46 pm

Geely has released official photos of the Geometry (or Geome) Xingyuan, an electric hatchback that will compete against the BYD Dolphin and speculated to be part of Proton’s eMas (stylised as e.MAS) new energy vehicle line-up in the future – maybe as the eMas 5?

Appearing as a scaled-down version of the smart #1, the Xingyuan measures 4,135 mm long, 1,805 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,650 mm. That makes is smaller than the Dolphin we have here which is 4,290 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm – China’s version of the Dolphin is actually smaller than the Xingyuan.

Standout cues on the Geometry EV include teardrop-shaped headlamps, flush door handles, oval taillights and a two-tone colour scheme with a black roof. Inside, the Xingyuan looks like a pleasant place to be in with illuminated panels on its dashboard and doors, accompanied by a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and two-spoke steering wheel.

Other features are a wireless charging pad underneath the central air vents, while the centre console houses a small gear selector, two cupholders and a small storage cubby. There’s additional storage below the centre console too, and the upholstery is in a bright colour.

According to China media outlets, the Xingyuan will be equipped with CATL-sourced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs in 30.12- and 40.16-kWh capacities. The former is said to provide up to 310 km of range following the country’s generous CLTC standard, while the latter serves up to 410 km.

Depending on the configuration, the Xingyuan’s electric motor will output either 79 PS (78 hp or 58 kW) or 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW), with the top speed being 135 km/h. When launched in its home market this year, the electric vehicle (EV) will be priced from around 80,000 yuan (about RM49k).

