Livan 9 in Indonesia – battery EV version of Proton X90

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / September 5 2024 9:45 am

Geely group brand Livan appears set to offer the Indonesian market a new battery-electric seven-seater SUV entry to the market with the Livan 9, as shared by Anastasya Mukti on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook.

The Livan 9 is a BEV that is based on the Geely Haoyue and by extension, the Proton X90, and according to the post, the Livan 9 measures 4,845 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,825 mm. For comparison, the Proton X90 measures 4,830 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,764 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,805 mm.

According to the source, there will be two battery options for the Livan 9 – a 52.56 kWh battery and a 66.57 kWh battery, both being NMC units made by CATL. These batteries will offer up to 380 km and 470 km of range respectively on the Chinese domestic CLTC testing standard, with the sole motor specification being a 204 PS/310 Nm motor driving the front wheels.

Aletra is set to launch an battery-electric MPV in Indonesia

If the name rings a bell, the Livan brand will be sold as Aletra in Indonesia under PT Sinar Armada Globalindo (PT SAG). Last month, it was revealed that the Aletra brand is preparing to launch an electric MPV in Indonesia, one based on the Geely/Livan Maple 80V L, which is itself an electric version of the Geely Jiaji L.

The Livan brand itself is relatively new, having been founded in 2022 from a merger between Geely-owned Shanghai Maple and Lifan Technology, and this is a joint venture between Lifan Group and Geely Qizheng (owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding).

