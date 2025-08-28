Carro Malaysia opens Zeekr House in Juru Autocity, Penang – 12,000 sq ft 3S centre displaying 009, 7X

In Local News, Zeekr / by Mick Chan / August 28 2025 4:48 pm

Carro Malaysia has announced the opening of the Zeekr Juru Autocity showroom in Penang, which comes shortly after the opening of Zeekr Space Bangsar in Kuala Lumpur.

Dubbed the Zeekr House, the brand’s location in Juru Autocity is a 3S (sales, service and spare parts) facility on an area of 12,000 square feet, aimed at serving its customer base in the northern region. As with Carro Malaysia’s Zeekr Bangsar location, the Juru outlet will be home to the brand’s key models including the 009 and the recently launched 7X.

Carro Malaysia became the latest authorised dealer for Zeekr in June, when a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the Carro flagship outlet in Puchong.

In the partnership plan, four new Zeekr showrooms will be opened with Carro Malaysia, with locations in Mutiara Damansara and Seremban to join the network by the end of this year. In addition, three Carro Care workshops will handle customer vehicle maintenance operations.

