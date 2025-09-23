Targeted RON95 subsidy – 300 litres a month enough, covers about 170 km usage daily: MKII Amir Hamzah

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 23 2025 2:28 pm

The allocation of 300 litres of RON 95 petrol a month at the subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre is considered sufficient for monthly usage, said the second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, reported The Star.

Studies conducted have found that 300 litres a month represented the average fuel consumption, as it would cover around 170 km of daily commuting for cars in that category, the second finance minister said. “So, for example, if someone lives in Seremban and works in Kuala Lumpur or Putrajaya, it falls within the 170 km we estimated,” he said.

“For workers such as p-hailing drivers who rely on their cars, we will allow them to appeal for a higher quota,” he said, adding that they must however have a valid license as a p-hailing driver and receive approval for the additional allocation.

Yesterday, the second finance minister had said that while RON 95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre will be for all Malaysian citizens with a MyKad and valid driving licence from September 30, the ongoing rule of foreign registered vehicles not allowed to pump RON 95 remains in place, whether or not its driver or passengers are MyKad holders.

“Even if they used MyKad but their vehicles are registered in Singapore or Thailand, they still cannot use RON 95, they are only allowed to use RON97,” Amir Hamzah said, as reported by Malay Mail. The MyKad method is the best option for Budi 95 (Budi Madani RON 95 petrol subsidy scheme), instead of creating another system or card, he added.

To that end, the ministry of home affairs announced yesterday that holders of the MyKad with damaged chips may have them replaced for free at any national registration department (JPN) counter or office nationwide from today, September 23, until October 7 this year.

