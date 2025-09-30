Nearly two million road users at risk of getting blacklisted for outstanding AWAS summonses – JPJ

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 30 2025 2:28 pm

Nearly two million road users are at risk of being blacklisted by the road transport department (JPJ) for failing to settle traffic summonses relating to various offences, reported New Straits Times.

The summonses are for offences recorded under the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) Summons 53A and Notices 114 and 115, said JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan.

“In addition to the risk of being blacklisted, offenders will also face increased compound rates of RM300, and demerit points under the Kejara (Road Offences Demerit Points System) may also be applied,” he said.

Motorists with outstanding summonses are urged to take advantage of the RM150 flat-rate compound offer for the three offences listed, and the offer runs until the end of this year, said the JPJ senior enforcement director.

“According to statistics from January until yesterday, there were over 1.45 million AWAS summonses, followed by 296,684 summonses for Notice 114, and 164,598 for Notice 115. Some of these summonses date back more than 15 years, and the department is still allowing road users to settle them to avoid blacklisting,” he said.

The Menora Tunnel near Ipoh records one of highest volumes of AWAS summonses, with up to 3,000 summonses issued a day, the JPJ senior enforcement director said.

“The numbers are based on data from two installed cameras. Most offences are recorded during festive seasons or school holidays, when the route is heavily used by those travelling north or south. The most common offence is exceeding the speed limit, which is set at 80 km/h in that area,” he said.

The three states with the largest number of summonses issued are Selangor, Perak and Johor, which correlate with the number of AWAS cameras installed in each state, Muhammad Kifli said.

