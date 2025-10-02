Budi95: Extra allocation of subsidised RON95 petrol for full-time e-hailing drivers from October 15 – MoF

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / October 2 2025 10:49 am

The government has announced that full-time e-hailing drivers will be granted additional eligibility for the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol subsidy, with the additional allocation starting this October 15.

In a statement, the finance ministry said that full-time e-hailing drivers will not need to apply individually. Instead, the government will deal with the e-hailing operators (EHO) to process applications on a group basis.

Under the Budi95 initiative, all Malaysian citizens with a valid driving licence are eligible to purchase RON 95 at RM1.99 per litre at an allocation of 300 litres per month. It was previously indicated that the standard monthly quota would be insufficient for e-hailing driver operating on a full-time basis, as they can use up to around 25 to 30 litres of petrol a day for their daily work.

Elsewhere, the ministry confirmed that the monthly subsidised RON 95 allocation of 300 litres for every eligible citizen was renewed yesterday as part of the monthly reset for it, which will be on the 1st of every month.

It added that as of 6 pm yesterday, the total purchase of subsidised RON 95 petrol across the country had reached approximately RM84.2 million, involving more than 42.3 million litres of the fuel. From that amount, a subsidy of RM27.8 million has been channeled into the programme. The ministry added that over three million users have benefited from the programme since its phased introduction from September 27.

