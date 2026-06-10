GWM Malaysia appoints Stan Li Hao as MD of commercial operations, Cui Anqi MD of corp affairs

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Danny Tan / June 10 2026 3:09 pm

GWM Malaysia has announced strategic leadership appointments as the company reinforces its long-term commitment to the Malaysian market, supporting the next phase of business expansion, localisation and manufacturing growth, the company says.

The appointments include Stan Li Hao as MD for commercial operations (pictured above) and Cui Anqi as MD of corporate affairs. Before this, Cui was the sole MD of GWM Malaysia. The ‘strengthened leadership structure’ is supported by chief operating officer Roslan Abdullah.

With more than 12 years of automotive experience across the ASEAN region, Stan brings extensive expertise in regional market development, strategic growth and brand expansion, the company says. Meanwhile, Cui has been part of GWM Malaysia’s journey since its establishment phase, contributing significantly to the company’s localisation efforts, manufacturing development and operational growth in our market.

“Together, the strengthened management lineup reflects GWM Malaysia’s serious long-term commitment to Malaysia, reinforcing the company’s ambition to accelerate business expansion, deepen localisation initiatives, strengthen manufacturing capabilities, and further elevate the GWM brand in the market,” the company said in a statement.

“The appointments also underscore GWM Malaysia’s continued focus on building a stronger local ecosystem while advancing its position as a technology-driven mobility brand for Malaysian consumers,” it added.

GWM’s most recent launches were for the Tank 300 HEV last month and the Wey G9 MPV in January. The Baoding-based carmaker will be at KLIMS 2026 this week, and we’re expecting to see the Ora 5 and Haval Raptor a.k.a. H7 at MITEC.

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