Xpeng Malaysia 2028 strategy – X9 CKD on schedule, local R&D, 30 3S outlets, megawatt hypercharging

In Cars, Local News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / June 10 2026 11:38 am

At yesterday’s launch of the facelifted X9, Xpeng Malaysia senior country manager Chen Yinbin revealed the company’s future plans leading into 2028.

On the matter of local assembly (CKD), Chen said the company is on schedule to introduce the new X9 as its second CKD model. At present, the refreshed electric MPV comes fully imported (CBU) from China, and while Chen did not provide a timeline on when the CKD version of the MPV will be introduced, we are expecting this to happen sometime this year.

Just a few days ago, it was announced that the first G6 rolled off the line at EPMB’s plant in Melaka, making the facelifted SUV the brand’s first CKD model in Malaysia. EPMB was picked as Xpeng’s CKD partner in December last year, with the fully electric X9 and its PowerX range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) variant set to join the G6 at the Melaka plant.

Chen also stated that Xpeng will set up a dedicated local R&D team in Malaysia as well as establish strategic partnerships in advanced high-tech fields. He pointed out that cars sold here will have their ADAS calibrated with equipment identical to those used in its global smart factories.

Additionally, Xpeng will collaborate with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and ARM to invest in and support the establishment of an automotive semiconductor and chip centre.

Shifting over to its dealership network, Xpeng Malaysia is aiming to have 18 3S outlets in key regions across the country, with the number going up to 30 by 2028 for 100% coverage of all states. Meanwhile, the company will continue to collaborate with JomCharge and other charge point operators (CPOs) to rapidly expand its charging network.

By 2028, the target is over 80 Xpeng stations and over 1,800 integrated DC charging points across Malaysia. Chen also noted in his presentation that payment systems will be integrated into the Xpeng app this year, which will also see the introduction of megawatt (1,000 kW) hypercharging – this is a significant step up from the 350 kW DC charger launched last October.

As for aftersales, Chen said there will be 30 service centres nationwide by 2028, which ties back to the 30 3S centres planned. By that time, there will also be three battery repair centres set up, which should be good news for vehicle longevity.

Spare parts supply will also be further optimised for efficiency from 95% currently to 99% in 2028, with parts delivered within 24 hours to ensure timely repairs or maintenance. Lastly, there’s the Xpeng ASEAN borderless warranty which ensures Malaysian Xpeng owners are covered and still have in-vehicle data access should they travel to Thailand, Singapore and even Indonesia.

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