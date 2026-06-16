Omoda C4 survey launched in Malaysia – more garang-looking Tiggo Cross alternative coming soon?

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan James Tan / June 16 2026 2:53 pm

As you doomscroll Facebook on your phone for the thousandth time today, you may have been fed a sponsored post by Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia showing the Omoda C4 and inviting you to fill in a survey.

Because it’s an ad, it’s unfortunately not shareable, but we give you a screenshot above and can tell you that the survey asks you things like your marital status, your monthly income, what you currently drive, what you mostly use your car for, what you look for in a car, whether you intend to buy an SUV in the next six months and what segment of SUV, before culminating in the golden question: would you buy the Omoda C4 as it appears in the photo?

Well, would you? Or is that question too difficult to answer without at least knowing an estimated price range and/or preliminary specs?

Anyway, we’ve known about the Omoda C4 coming since April (so is this bigger guy). What can we expect? 1.5 turbo petrol and hybrid variants (like the Chery Tiggo Cross), respectively utilising a six-speed DCT and a one-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

The C4 is an aggressive-looking thing – all straight lines and sharp angles with a jutting nose and chin spoiler, X-shaped signature front lighting, a black mask-like graphic, criss-crossing creases, lightning-shaped tail lamps and 18-inch two-tone turbine-style alloys.

Inside, there’s a big vertical touch-screen similar to the Jaecoo J5, except the slim instrument display here is a full colour unit instead of the Jaecoo’s calculator-like LCD panel. You’ll also find dual phone holders (one of which is a Qi wireless charger) and two rows of physical controls, the latter flanking a flamboyant Lamborghini-style flip-up red starter button cover. Excited for the Omoda C4?

Omoda C4 at Auto China 2026

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