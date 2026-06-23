Chery Q to be priced under RM62k in Thailand – can it fight the Proton eMas 5 in Malaysia next?

In Cars, Chery, International News / by Mick Chan / June 23 2026 6:05 pm

The Chery Q is estimated to be priced from “4xx,000 baht to 5xx,000 baht” across its three variants, or from RM50k to under RM62k in Thailand, Autolife Thailand has reported. Offered in three variants in Thailand, Qlick, Qool and Quint, If the price estimates are assumed to be around 450,000 baht, 499,000 baht and 599,000 baht, these convert to around RM56k, RM62k and RM75k.

The Chery Q measures 4,195 mm long, 1,811 mm wide and 1,573 mm tall with a 2,700 mm wheelbase. For comparison, the Proton eMas 5, which enters local assembly (CKD) this month, measures 4,135 mm long, 1,805 mm wide and 1,580 mm tall with a 2,650 mm wheelbase.

For powertrain, the Chery Q gets a single motor on the rear axle producing 79 PS and 90 Nm, drawing from a 29.48 kWh LFP battery that is rated for a range of 310 km on the CLTC test cycle; this would approximate a WLTP-rated range figure of around 250 km.

Compared against this, the eMas 5 is slightly more generous with its motor outputs. Like the Q, the eMas 5 is single-motor, rear-wheel-drive; the eMas 5 Prime gets a 79 PS/130 Nm motor drawing from a 30.12 kWh LFP CATL battery with 225 km of range (WLTP), while the Premium variant gets a 116 PS/150 Nm motor drawing from a 40.16 kWh battery offering 325 km of range (WLTP).

Charging the Chery Q can be done at up to 85 kW DC, which brings a 30-80% recharge in 16 minutes, while AC charging is from 3.3 kW to 6.6 kW, depending on variant. There is also V2 (vehicle-to-load) capability for powering external electrical appliances.

For comparison, the eMas 5 Prime will take up to 53 kW DC, while the Premium will receive up to 71 kW DC; owing to the different battery capacities, both variants of the eMas 5 will take a 30-80% recharge in 21 minutes. Both also take 6.6 kW AC charging, where the Prime and Premium variants will take 4.3 hours and 5.9 hours respectively for a 10-100% recharge.

Key interior equipment in the Chery Q includes an 8.8-inch driver’s instrument display and a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, and this gets physical air-conditioning controls compared to other Chery models.

In the eMas 5, the driver’s display is an identical 8.8-inch size, while the infotainment touchscreen unit is slightly smaller at 14.6 inches. Both the Chery Q and Proton eMas 5 have a 375 litre rear luggage compartment and a 70 litre frunk.

Both the Chery Q and the Proton eMas 5 have six airbags, while driving assistance systems in the Chery include AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, a front departure alert, a door opening warning and auto high beam.

On this front, the eMas 5 Prime gets blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert rear collision warning and a door opening warning, while the Premium variant adds on AEB, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert rear collision warning and door opening warning.

Chery already assembles cars in Malaysia, which presents the opportunity for the brand to sell the Chery Q in this market to rival the likes of the aforementioned Proton eMas 5 as well as the TQ Wuling Bingo. What do you think of the Chery Q? Would this be your pick should it become available in Malaysia?

Chery Q at BIMS 2026

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