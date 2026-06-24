Chery Q officially priced at RM56k-64k in Thailand – 122 PS/115 Nm, RWD, 41.3 kWh LFP, 400 km NEDC

In Cars, Chery, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 24 2026 7:14 pm

Pics from AutolifeThailand

The Chery Q‘s Thai prices are out – according to AutolifeThailand, the Qlick goes for 449,900 baht (RM56k), the Qool 479,900 baht (RM59k) and the Quint 519,900 baht (RM64k). These introductory prices include an eight-year/200,000 km warranty, a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty, five years’ 24-hour roadside assistance, one year’s free insurance, five years’ free telematics, a free AC portable charger and a free carpet set.

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 4,195, 1,811, 1,573 and 2,700 mm, which means it’s 60 mm longer, 6 mm wider and 8 mm lower than our RM57k-70k Proton eMas 5. The Chery Q’s single 122 PS/115 Nm rear motor (eMas 5 Premium 116 PS/150 Nm) is fed by a 41.3 kWh LFP battery (30.12 and 40.16 kWh for eMas 5) for a 400 km NEDC range (around 340 km WLTP, which beats the eMas 5 Premium’s 325 km slightly) and a 139 km/h top speed.

In terms of charging, the CBU-China Chery Q can swallow 85 kW DC (bettering eMas 5 Premium’s 71 kW DC) and 6.6 kW AC (equal to eMas 5). 30-80% is done in 16 minutes (five minutes faster than the Proton) and there’s 6.6 kW vehicle-to-load (3.3 kW on eMas 5). The Chery’s boot can swallow 375 litres (same as eMas 5); fold the back seats down for 1,450 litres (130 litres more than eMas 5).

Pics from AutolifeThailand

Like Malaysia’s best-selling EV, the Chery Q has a frunk, MacPherson struts and ventilated disc brakes up front, multi links and solid discs out back, but the base Qlick here already comes with 16-inch alloys (base eMas 5 has 15-inch capped steel wheels) wrapped in 205/60 rubber, auto headlamps (manual on base eMas 5) and auto dual-zone air-con (all eMas 5s have manual single-zone).

The Proton claws back points with a 14.6-inch touch-screen, an 8.8-inch instrument panel (Chery Q Qlick’s is 12.8 and 8.0 respectively) and six airbags as standard (only four on the Chery base variant). Otherwise, both the Proton and Chery’s base variants are quite equally-equipped – manual-folding side mirrors, manual seats, storage under the rear seats, rear air vents, four speakers, conventional cruise control, TPMS and a reverse camera.

Just one step up to the Chery Q Qool and you get auto-folding side mirrors (which no eMas 5 has), a 15.6-inch touch-screen (even the instrument panel goes up to 8.8 inches to match the Proton’s), six airbags, a 360 camera and, uniquely, a powered frunk and a Q Talk external vehicle communication system.

Pics from AutolifeThailand; image edited to right-hand drive, specs may differ from Thai version

This mid-rung variant also gives you full ADAS including front and rear AEB, ACC, blind spot monitoring and complete lane functions (eMas 5 gives you blind spot monitoring and rear AEB on its base variant, but you need the Premium for front AEB, ACC and lane departure warning, and no eMas 5 has lane centring nor lane keeping).

The range-topping Chery Q Quint gets 17-inch alloys (eMas 5 tops out at 16) with 205/55 tyres, a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, 50W wireless phone charging, voice recognition (already on eMas 5 Prime) and six speakers, but it also has auto high beam, auto-parking, a powered driver’s seat and front parking sensors – all of which no eMas 5 has.

Chery already assembles cars in Malaysia, which presents the opportunity for the brand to sell the Chery Q in this market to rival the likes of the aforementioned Proton eMas 5 as well as the TQ Wuling Bingo. What do you think of the Chery Q? Would this be your pick should it become available in Malaysia?

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