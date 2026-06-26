GWM Haval H10 revealed in China as brand’s new flagship off-road SUV – five/six seats; PHEV system

In Cars, GWM, International News / by Gerard Lye / June 26 2026 4:08 pm

Great Wall Motor (GWM) has revealed the new Haval H10 in China as the new flagship SUV in its sub-brand’s line-up. Positioned above the Haval H9, the H10 comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and can be had with five or six seats, the latter making it a three-row SUV.

According to reports by Chinese media outlets, the H10 is the first Haval model to be built on the GWM One platform, which is also used for the Wey V9X that went on sale in China in May. As such, it doesn’t feature a body-on-frame construction like the H9, instead adopting a unibody approach.

Despite this, the H10 is marketed as an off-road SUV and looks the part with its slab-sided design, straight lines and muscular wheel arches. Other notable details include dual-tier headlamps in a square enclosure, an exterior-mounted spare wheel, rugged-looking bumpers as well as a beltline that kicks up near the C-pillars.

If the H10 looks big, that’s because it is. At 5,138 mm long, 2,050 mm wide, 1,970 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm, it’s larger than the current Toyota Land Cruiser 300. These figures apply to the five-seat version, with the six-seater having a longer overall length of 5,299 mm.

Moving inside, you’ll find a minimalist cabin with a large central touchscreen being the access point to almost all vehicle functions. That’s not to say there aren’t any physical controls, as the centre console is home to a few toggles for basic climate settings and drive modes. Ahead of the driver is a round steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster set deep inside a binnacle.

The H10 is equipped with GWM’s Hi4 plug-in hybrid powertrain, which includes a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine and a four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). Specifications of the electric motor have not been disclosed but the company claims the 42.8-kWh battery will provide up to 180 km of electric-only range (likely following the CLTC standard). Reports indicate there will be a more powerful version of this system with a 2.0 litre engine.

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