2026 Mitsubishi Attrage facelift launched in Thailand – new front bumper, ADAS; 1.2L CVT only; from RM69k

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / July 1 2026 4:38 pm

The sixth-generation Mitsubishi Attrage has received its third facelift in Thailand as the B-segment sedan continues to live on despite being well over a decade old. The sedan version of the Mirage hatchback first debuted in Thailand in 2013, with the first facelift revealed in 2015 and the second in 2019.

Visual changes include a revised Dynamic Shield face with more black surfacing as well as a hexagonal-shaped grille. The headlamps also get reshaped to fit the new nose and the alloys wheels are of a new design, but the interior stays pretty much unchanged.

In Thailand, the Attrage is offered in two variants, with the base option being the Active that retails for 564,000 baht (about RM69k). The top-spec variant is called the Smart, which is priced at 619,000 baht (RM76k).

Both share the same gasohol-compliant 3A92 naturally-aspirated inline-three engine with 1.2 litres of displacement that serves up 78 PS (76 hp or 57 kW) and 100 Nm of torque. This comes with idling stop technology and is paired exclusively with Mitsubishi’s INVECS III CVT driving the front wheels. Mitsubishi says the 3A92 is a Euro 6-compliant engine and capable of delivering 23.3 km/litre.

In terms of kit, the Active comes with multi-reflector halogen headlamps, LED taillights, powered side mirrors, piano black and carbon print interior trim, analogue gauges with a multi-info display, manual air-conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, fabric seat upholstery, keyless entry as well as 14-inch steel wheels.

Moving up to the Smart brings upgrades like automatic LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, side mirror indicators, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, cruise control, automatic AC, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, synthetic leather upholstery, keyless start, a rear-view camera and 15-inch two-tone alloys.

On the safety front, both variants come with just two airbags in addition to passive systems like ABS, EBD, Active Stability Control, traction control and hill start assist. The Attrage does come with some driver assistance systems, with an ADAS camera being fitted to the Active for forward collision warning and lane departure warning.

As for the Smart variant, it gets a forward collision mitigation system but this operates at a low-speed range. There’s also a radar sensor for the misacceleration mitigation system that works up to four metres ahead of the vehicle. The Attrage is available with White Diamond, Graphite Gray and Jet Black Mica exterior finishes.

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