2026 BYD Atto 3 facelift full gallery in Malaysia – RM126k FWD, or RM139k RWD with 800V architecture?

In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 1 2026 3:37 pm

The 2026 BYD Atto 3 facelift is off to a good start. With 1,000 orders collected in just 10 days since its June 5 launch, BYD Sime Motors could even proudly say in a release that history had repeated itself – the model was for a long time Malaysia’s best-selling EV, with over 12,000 units sold.

By far the most special thing about this facelift is that you get to choose between front- (FWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD) on the same model! The only other example we can think of in the world of cars (besides vans like the Mercedes-Benz Vito, which had FWD and RWD options) is the Rover 75/MG ZT, and that was only available in Malaysia as a FWD car, so this is a first for the country.

Fork out RM125,800 nett and you’ll get the FWD Ultra, which has pretty much the same mechanicals as before (204 PS/310 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, 60.48-kWh Blade LFP battery, 420 km WLTP). However, it now charges faster – peak DC has soared from 88 to 110 kW, so you can get from 30-80% in 30 minutes instead of 40. Peak AC remains at 7 kW, though.

For RM138,800 nett, you’ll be a RWD Premium owner. This guy has a 313 PS/380 Nm rear motor, a 5.5-second century sprint time, a 180 km/h top speed, a 101-litre frunk, a 74.88-kWh battery for 510 km WLTP, 800-volt architecture, 220 kW DC (10-80% in 25 minutes) and 11 kW AC (full charge in eight hours) charging, plus new dual-jointed MacPherson strut front and five-link (previously four) rear suspension.

Outwardly, both variants look similar, brandishing sportier front and rear bumpers with body-coloured ‘tusks’, cascading triangular tail lamp graphics and a new tailgate spoiler incorporating a third brake lamp shaped like the pause symbol. The D-pillars have also been made sleeker with new rear quarter light windows and the ditching of the old car’s ‘scales’.

The front passenger door now has a keyless entry button – the pre-facelift didn’t have this. By the way, are we the only ones who think the cheaper variant’s two-tone alloys (above left) look more premium than the Premium’s (above right)?

Inside, the Atto 3 has dispensed with much of its eccentric fitness- and muscle-inspired touches, including the ribbed dashboard and door panels. They’re now all smooth with classy stitching, although the pull-back door openers and the door pocket ‘guitar strings’ remain. The 15.6-inch touch-screen no longer rotates, and an 8.8-inch instrument panel replaces the previous five-incher.

You’ll also see the steering wheel from the Atto 2 (with a less ornate design), and a new column gear selector (no more kettlebell-like gear lever on the centre console) allows the inclusion of twin phone holders, one of which houses a faster 50-watt Qi wireless charger with integrated cooling. By the way, the standard floor mats are the carpets seen on the Premium version here and not the Ultra’s rubber mats.

Thinking of buying one? Read our buyer’s guide. You can also read our full launch report to learn more about the 2026 BYD Atto 3 facelift. But if for you a picture paints a thousand words, there are no fewer than 366 of them below – knock yourself out!

2026 BYD Atto 3 facelift Ultra and Premium

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2026 BYD Atto 3 facelift Ultra

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2026 BYD Atto 3 facelift Premium

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