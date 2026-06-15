2026 BYD Atto 3 facelift gets 1k bookings in 10 days

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Danny Tan / June 15 2026 3:35 pm

BYD Sime Motors has received 1,000 bookings of the 2026 BYD Atto 3 facelift within 10 days of the refreshed EV’s launch. The company says that this milestone ‘sees history repeat itself’ as it mirrors Malaysia’s response to the Atto 3 when it debut in 2022.

“This achievement reaffirms the enduring appeal of one of the country’s most popular EV models,” BYD Sime Motors says, adding that the Premium rear-wheel-drive model is the one attracting more interest, versus the Ultra front-wheel-drive variant, which has a familiar powertrain.

To mark the milestone, BYD Sime Motors celebrated the 1,000th customer with a special ceremony at BYD Bandar Utama yesterday. The company says that the Atto 3 is the all-time best-selling EV model in Malaysia with more than 12,000 units delivered to date.

“Seeing such a positive response within days of the launch is an incredible milestone that reflects the evolving expectations of Malaysian motorists. Today’s drivers are increasingly seeking vehicles that seamlessly combine technology, convenience and everyday usability, and the 2026 BYD Atto 3 delivers on this. This strong start reaffirms the Atto 3’s position as a favourite in Malaysia’s EV landscape,” said Jacob Ma, MD of BYD Malaysia.

“The BYD Atto 3 has struck a chord with Malaysian drivers, and we are thrilled to sustain this momentum. We invite everyone to visit our authorised showrooms nationwide to experience the vehicle firsthand and be part of the rapidly growing BYD family,” said Vi Thim Juan, MD of Malaysia retail and distribution, Sime Motors.

To recap, our 2026 Atto 3 gets the significant ‘Evo’ upgrade that was designed for the European market, offering more performance, a longer range and faster charging. The big news is the Premium RWD, which switches to a rear motor that boosts output by a massive 109 PS (80 kW) and 70 Nm, taking headline figures to 313 PS (230 kW) and 380 Nm. This big jump takes nearly two seconds out of the previous car’s 0-100 km/h time, which is now 5.5 seconds.

Battery capacity jumps to 74.88 kWh for a WLTP range of 510 km (BYD Malaysia quotes 600 km NEDC for the Premium and 480 km for the Ultra). The Premium is built on an 800-volt electrical architecture – max DC charging speed is now 220 kW, while AC charging has been bumped up to 11 kW for a full charge in eight hours, more than an hour shorter than before.

The Ultra FWD continues to produce 204 PS (150 kW) and 310 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. The 60.48 kWh Blade LFP battery also remains in situ and delivers 420 km on the WLTP cycle. The only significant EV spec change is the increase in DC fast charging power from 88 kW to 110 kW; topping up the pack from 30 to 80% SoC is 10 minutes quicker at 30 minutes. AC charging remains at 7 kW.

The 2026 BYD Atto 3 Ultra is priced at RM125,800 while the Premium RWD goes for RM138,800. Click here for our launch report, where we detail all the changes, including aesthetics.

GALLERY: 2026 BYD Atto 3 Premium facelift

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GALLERY: 2026 BYD Atto 3 Ultra facelift

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