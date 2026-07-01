Transport ministry postpones full enforcement of speed limitation devices (SLD) for commercial vehicles

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / July 1 2026 10:09 am

The ministry of transport (MoT) has announced it is postponing the full enforcement of the requirement for the installation and compliance of a speed limitation device (SLD) in commercial vehicles.

In a press statement, the ministry said this is to provide the industry with more time to complete the compliance process in a more orderly manner. It added that the decision to defer was made after taking into account feedback from the industry, particularly commercial vehicle operators with large fleets that are still in the process of scheduling the retrofit installation of SLDs.

The ministry also acknowledged that retrofitting requires technical planning, vehicle scheduling, functionality verification as well as operational coordination to ensure compliance can be met without disrupting ongoing services and the national logistics supply chain.

Even so, the deferment does not mean industry members are exempted from the compliance requirement. “All operating companies, commercial vehicle owners, logistics operators, bus operators and related parties must continue to take immediate steps to ensure their vehicles are fitted with SLDs in accordance with the prescribed requirements and technical specifications,” the ministry said in its statement.

At present, there are 25 companies that have been appointed to carry out SLD retrofit installations, with details of each available on the road transport department (JPJ) portal.

During the deferment period, JPJ will continue to monitor and take appropriate interim action, including issuing Notices of Inquiry (114) to vehicle owners or operators found not to be in compliance.

Industry players are urged to use the deferment period to speed up installation of SLDs on their vehicles and update relevant details or documentation to ensure compliance. The ministry also reminded the industry that under Budget 2026, the government had introduced the Accelerated Capital Allowance facility to assist companies with the installation of SLDs, with assistance available until December 31, 2026.

Once the grace period ends, enforcement action will be taken against any company, owner or operator of a commercial vehicle that fails to comply with the requirements.

The phased implementation of mandatory SLD installation for all commercial vehicles began last October, with phase one kicking off on October 1, 2025 and involved verification of SLD functionality for all commercial vehicles manufactured on or after Jan 1, 2015. Phase two came into effect from Jan 1 this year involving involved activation of the SLD in the electronic control unit for all commercial vehicles manufactured before Jan 1, 2015.

The present phase three, which was originally scheduled to begin on July 1, 2026, involves the retrofit installation of SLDs, subject to JPJ verification, for commercial vehicles not already equipped with the system.

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