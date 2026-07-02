Lamborghini Urus SE Performante – 810 PS/1,000 Nm PHEV 4.0L biturbo V8, Rally drive mode, more carbon

In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / by Mick Chan / July 2 2026 2:41 pm

Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus SE Performante, the high-performance variant that joins the Urus SE in the line-up. Like the Urus SE, the Urus SE Performante gets a plug-in hybrid petrol powertrain, featuring the 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine and a single electric motor positioned between the engine and gearbox.

Combined outputs for the Urus SE Performante are 596 kW (810 PS) and 1,000 Nm, up from the 800 PS and 950 Nm of the base Urus SE; these engine output increases have been achieved through a less restrictive exhaust system and revised engine management software.

The exhaust system is a titanium setup developed with Akrapovic, which saves 10 kg compared to the standard exhaust, while a revised layout removes the X-pipe section that connects exhaust flow from each of the two cylinder banks in order to achieve smoother and more efficient exhaust gas flow.

The electric drive portion of the Urus SE Performante powertrain is carried over from the base Urus SE, that is the 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers up to an identical 60 km of purely electric running.

A new Integrated Power Brake (IPB) system saves 4 kg, while “meticulous optimisation” of the NVH package reduces weight by a further 3.3 kg. Inside, the new Corsa Tex by Dinamica upholstery saves 2.7 kg, and the Urus SE Performante gets a total weight saving of 32 kg, arriving at a kerb weight of 2,473 kg.

The Urus SE Performante gains the 6D sensor suite as premiered in the 29-unit run Fenomeno, which measures acceleration in the X, Y and X axes as well as for pitch, roll and yaw. Among the Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes offered, the Urus SE Performante adds a Rally mode “specifically calibrated to deliver maximum driving excitement on loose surfaces,” says Lamborghini.

Chassis enhancements are applied to the dual-chamber, dual-valve air suspension setup on the Urus SE Performante, which offers 55% reduced roll and a 25% reduction in comfort-related vibrations compared to the previous Urus Performante. Track widths have increased 16 mm, and wheels are offered in 22-inch and 23-inch sizes, with Pirelli P Zero, Scorpion Winter 2 or 22-inch Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres.

Bodywork revisions see more widespread use of carbon-fibre on the Urus SE Performante compared to the base Urus SE, now found on the bonnet, roof, wheel arches, side skirts and rear diffuser of the new variant.

While it wears a more aggressive appearance relative to the Urus SE, the Urus SE Performante actually brings a 3% reduction in drag, while producing 23% more downforce compared to the Urus SE, or 16% more than the previous, ICE-only Urus Performante.

This is achieved through its array of spoilers and splitters, as well as an S-duct that channels airflow through the bonnet, fender ducts and internal wheel arch vents, along with revised underbody panelling and a new, enlarged rear diffuser.

Inside, the cabin of the Urus SE Performante gets a new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen unit with graphics inspired by the V12 Revuelto, while a new upholstery scheme sets the Urus SE Performante apart from the base Urus SE.

Lamborghini has yet announce pricing for the Urus SE Performante, though it can be expected to be more expensive than the Urus SE – from RM1.03 million in Malaysia before taxes and options – given the new variant’s positioning.

Loading 55 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.