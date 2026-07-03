Lotus opens hub for other brands to build cars at its Hethel site amid financial woes – Zenos Cars inks deal

In Cars, International News, Lotus / by Gerard Lye / July 3 2026 9:55 am

Lotus is going through a rough patch at the moment. Based on published annual reports, the company has been facing net losses over the past few years, with the largest being over USD1 million (about RM4 million) in 2024. In 2025, it was reported that the company laid off hundreds of employees at its headquarters in Hethel, England amounting to 40% of the workforce.

To try and keep the boat afloat, Lotus has signed a head of terms (a type of non-binding agreement) with boutique sports car maker Zenos. Should the deal progress, Zenos could produce its vehicles at the newly opened Lotus Hethel Performance Hub in Norfolk.

The purpose-built hub, which was launched just a few days ago, is aimed at giving other manufacturers access to its designers, engineers, test track and other facilities. Issues with tariffs and other factors have affected Hethel’s output, with reports indicating just 20% of its 10,000-unit capacity was utilised last year.

Aside from factory sharing, Lotus’ Focus 2030 strategy aims to bring the company into the green. Its push to only offer electric vehicles (EVs) hasn’t panned out and has seen the introduction of the Eletre X Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of its Eletre EV, as a way to diversify. As announced in May, pure internal combustion (ICE), PHEV and EV models will all have a place in the portfolio, which will welcome a new hybrid supercar codenamed the Type 135.

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