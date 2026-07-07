BYD Sealion 7 exits China market to focus on exports

In BYD, Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 7 2026 10:45 am

The BYD Sealion 7 has quietly exited its home market of China to focus on exports, with CarNewsChina reporting that the SUV has been removed from the official consumer purchasing application and that dealers will be clearing existing stock.

The Sealion 7 has been selling well outside China. Last month, 12,636 units were shipped globally and 4,730 were sold in Australia, and throughout 2025, 5,680 were sold in Hong Kong (best-selling car that year) and 4,454 in Malaysia (second best-selling EV that year). In Malaysia, it’s currently running seventh (834 as of May) in the year-to-date EV charts.

However, domestic demand has shifted to the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version. In 2026’s first half, only 100-300 units of the EV were sold monthly in China. According to CNC, the BYD Sealion 6 has also stopped selling in China to focus on exports.

Malaysia got the BYD Sealion 7 in November 2024. Fully-imported (CBU) from China, you can have the RM184k Premium one-motor RWD or the RM200k Performance two-motor AWD. Eyeing one? See our buyer’s guide here.

BYD Sealion 7 Premium Extended Range

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BYD Sealion 7 Performance AWD

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