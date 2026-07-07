Hyundai Ioniq V in China – more details of cyberpunk-style EV; 800V, two LFP batteries, up to 620 km CLTC

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / by Gerard Lye / July 7 2026 12:18 pm

Hyundai has revealed the body colours that the Ioniq V will be offered with when it goes on sale in China. This comes a few months after the electric vehicle (EV) was presented in production guise at this year’s Auto China (also known as Auto Beijing) in April.

Prior to its reveal, the Ioniq V was previewed by the Venus concept that made its debut earlier in the same month. At the time, the South Korean automaker introduced its all-electric Ioniq brand in China as it aims to build its EV presence in the country, which also saw the Earth concept being presented.

According to IT-Home, the Ioniq V was designed by a local Chinese team and leans heavily into the cyberpunk aesthetic. With its bold lines, sharp edges and fastback shape, the sedan looks rather futuristic and is complemented by minimalistic lighting, frameless doors and zany wheels. No pop-out door handles here because of China’s regulatory requirements.

The available colours include three matte options (Radiant Gold, Magnetic Force, Ceramic White), four pearl hues (Digital Purple, Cybernetic Green, Quantum Silver, Phantom Black) and a sole solid finish also called Ceramic White.

Inside, you’ll find a simple dashboard design headlined by a 27-inch, 4K widescreen display as well as a pillar-to-pillar head-up display. There is also an octagonal-shaped steering wheel, infotainment powered by a Qualcomm chip as well as ADAS functions developed by Momenta.

In terms of dimensions, the Ioniq V measures 4,900 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,470 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. It is built on the E-GMP architecture with an 800-volt system to enable fast charging.

Regulatory filings indicate the Ioniq V will come with CATL battery packs, starting with a 53.5-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit for between 520 and 540 km following the CLTC standard. This powers an electric motor rated at 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW).

There will also be a variant with a 66.8-kWh LFP battery and a more powerful electric motor serving up 228 PS (225 hp or 168 kW) and between 620 and 650 km. Chinese media outlets report the platform will also be capable of handling an EREVE (extended-range electric vehicle) in the future.

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