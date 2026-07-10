FOREVER 26: Catch the World Cup action at Omoda Jaecoo Carro this July 11 – dedicated viewing corner

In Advertorial, Omoda Jaecoo / by Paul Tan / July 10 2026 9:01 pm

The World Cup fever is here, and Omoda Jaecoo Carro Selayang wants you to soak it all in – football, food and family – under one roof.

Happening this Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 10am to 6pm, FOREVER 26 is the newly-opened 3S centre’s Exclusive World Cup Event, and everyone’s invited.

📅 11 July 2026

🕙 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

📍 OMODA | JAECOO Carro Selayang Showroom (Google Maps)

Pull up a seat at the dedicated viewing corner and catch the beautiful game live with fellow fans. Keep the good vibes going with complimentary nasi lemak and freshly brewed coffee on the house, then test your luck at the mini games for a shot at walking away with an exclusive gift bag. It’s the perfect excuse to bring the whole crew down for the day.

While you’re there, why not take the family SUV you’ve been eyeing for a spin? The friendly team will be on hand to walk you through the Omoda and Jaecoo line-up and get you behind the wheel for a test drive – no pressure, just a good time.

So round up your family and friends and head down to the Omoda Jaecoo Carro Selayang Showroom this July 11. Bring the excitement – they’ll take care of the rest.

Omoda Jaecoo Selayang by Carro

17498, Jalan Besar

Kawasan Industri Selayang Indah

Selayang

68100 Batu Caves

Selangor

WhatsApp +6016-726 0833