smart #2 undergoes testing ahead of Paris premiere, targets high levels of agility, stability, quietness, safety

In Cars, International News, smart / by Jonathan James Tan / July 22 2026 11:40 am

The smart #2 EV, which you first saw in concept form at Auto China 2026 in Beijing, is undergoing global testing, and you’ll see the production version at October’s Paris motor show.

It’s really being put through its paces, if the press release is to be believed. The targets are “unmatched urban agility, driving stability, elevated NVH refinement and uncompromising safety.” Unexpected obstacles, emergency lane changes and low-grip wet road conditions – the car’s been through it all.

smart says it is continuing to refine the chassis hard points, steering ratio, rack travel and suspension movement control to ensure stability, responsiveness and agility in everyday city driving.

They also want a quiet cabin – thorough NVH validation has been done in the wind tunnel, acoustic chamber, temperature-controlled four-post rig, on proving grounds and on public roads, encompassing wind and road noise, powertrain and thermal NVH, squeaks and rattles, as well as sound quality optimisation.

The team tested various tyre compounds on rough asphalt, grooved concrete and high-speed straights to find a balance between low rolling resistance and low noise. What about reliability? The smart #2 has been tested on bumpy roads, continuous undulations and potholed urban streets. It has even gone through “targeted impact tests” which simulate things like mounting kerbs or striking deep potholes.

smart adds that the #2’s next-gen tridion safety cell will be compact, robust and safe, providing high protection, stability and driver confidence.

The (reborn) tiny two-seater is engineered by Geely and designed by Mercedes-Benz (the press release even goes as far as to say this black-and-white camouflage livery is the Tristar’s work).

What else do we know so far? Scalable Electric Compact Architecture (ECA), 35.7 kWh battery, 300 km WLTP, 10-80% in under 20 minutes, a 6.95-metre turning circle, a 2,792-mm overall length. Want Proton’s Pro-Net to offer this as a more premium two-seat alternative to the eMas 5?

smart Concept #2

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