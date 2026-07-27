2026 Lepas L6 EV launched in Thailand – CBU China; two variants; 218 PS, up to 510 km NEDC; from RM94k

In Cars, International News, Lepas / by Gerard Lye / 27 July 2026 11:50 am

Official pricing for the Lepas L6 EV has been announced for Thailand, with two variants of electric SUV made available there. The base option is called the Comfort and retails for 769,900 baht (about RM94k), followed by the Premium at 829,900 baht (RM101k).

As part of a special introductory offer – common among Chinese car brands – the Premium can be had for 799,900 baht (RM 97k) from now until August 31, 2026, after which it reverts back to the original price. The L6 EV sold in Thailand comes fully imported (CBU) from China.

Both variants share the same powertrain featuring a front electric motor rated at 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 275 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds. This is powered by a 65.05-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that supports 120 kW of DC charging, which sees a 30-80% state of charge achieved in 20 minutes.

A full charge provides up to 510 km of range following the NEDC standard (or around 408 km WLTP) and there’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system capable of outputting 3.3 kW to power external devices or accessories.

Measuring 4,570 mm long, 1,852 mm wide, 1,683 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the L6 EV occupies a slightly smaller footprint compared to the Geely EX5 (we know it here as the Proton eMas 7) and Deepal S05, but is larger than the MG S5 EV and BYD Atto 3. The Lepas SUV offers 323 litres of boot space at the back (expandable to 1,255 litres) and there’s a frunk for another 38 litres.

In terms of kit, the L6 EV is available with automatic LED headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, 19-inch wheels, synthetic leather seat upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13.2-inch 2K infotainment touchscreen, a panoramic glass roof, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 50-watt wireless charging pad, an 18-speaker Sony sound system, automatic air-conditioning and ambient lighting.

On the safety and driver assistance front, there are seven airbags, passive systems (ABS, EBD, traction control, etc.), hill start assist, hill descent control, autonomous emergency braking, forward and rear collision warning, lane departure warning and prevention, full-speed adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane centring assist and active speed limiting assist.

The Level 2 ADAS suite of functions is enabled by a hardware package consisting of an Nvidia Orin Y chip, 11 cameras, three radar units and 12 ultrasonic sensors, while infotainment is handled by a Snapdragon 8155 chip. While initially a CBU offering, the Lepas L6 is set to be the brand’s first locally-assembled (CKD) model in Thailand at Chery’s plant in the Nikhom Phatthana district of the Rayong province.

The Lepas brand has already been confirmed for Malaysia, with the Chery-affiliated brand set to be launched here by the end of 2026. Recently, the brand previewed four models – the L4 EV, L6 petrol, L6 LSH and L8 LSH – at the Kuala Lumpur Polo Club as part of its sponsorship of the Prime Minister Cup.

GALLERY: Lepas L6 EV at Bangkok International Motor Show 2026

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