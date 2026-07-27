Lepas product roadmap for Thailand – L4, L6, L8, new flagship SUV and hatchback; multiple powertrains

In Cars, International News, Lepas / by Gerard Lye / 27 July 2026 3:52 pm

During the launch of Lepas’ first model in the Thailand – the L6 EV – country director Charles Wang revealed the company’s product roadmap for the coming years. While this doesn’t necessarily indicate precisely what Malaysia will get, it does provide a picture of potential products that the brand has in store for the Southeast Asian region.

In his presentation, Wang said a total of five Lepas models will be launched in Thailand between 2026 and 2028, some offering more than one powertrain type. Wang refers to each launch as a “series,” each representing a specific model-powertrain combination.

In 2026, there are three product series that will be introduced in the kingdom. The first is the L6 EV, which will then be followed by the L4 EV – another electric SUV – and the L8 that arrives as a plug-in hybrid (SUV) offering.

The following year will see the launch of two product series, including a new, unnamed flagship SUV that is labelled a D-SUV in a presentation slide. This will joined by a fully electric version the L8.

Moving to 2028, it’s once again two product series. The first one is also a new, unnamed model, although this is not an SUV but an A-hatchback. As announced by Chery (Lepas is one of its brands) last year, the Lepas line-up will grow to include smaller models ranging from the L1 to L3, one of them likely to be what’s heading Thailand’s way.

Wang did not explicitly say what the second model for 2028 will be but it could be an alternative powertrain type for the aforementioned hatchback. As we discovered at Lepas’ preview in Malaysia recently, the brand adopts a multi-powertrain approach for its models.

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