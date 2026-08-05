Alpine aims for exclusivity, profit with six-model line-up

In Alpine, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / 5 August 2026 11:47 am

Alpine is aiming to prepare a line-up comprised of six models, however it will not launch any further new models after the debut of the next-generation A110 until 2030 at the soonest, reported Autocar.

The French brand aims to be closer to Ferrari than to Porsche in terms of sales volume, according to Alpine CEO Philippe Krief, suggesting that it could sell around 15,000 vehicles a year.

“We are not Ferrari, of course, and we are not aiming to be Porsche. We aim to be more niche than Porsche. We want to preserve the exclusivity and the profitability for our models,” Krief said.

The recent discontinuation of the second-generation A110 leaves the marque with the A290 hatchback and the A390 crossover in its line-up, both models based on Renault platforms, however Alpine will not be adding to its line-up in the next four to five years, said the Alpine CEO.

Alpine is however looking to add a further two models after the next-generation A110 coupé and 2+2 model have emerged, and its more immediate focus is on the brand’s expansion into new markets in Europe, followed by North America, Krief continued.

Earlier plans for a large SUV as the focus of the brand’s US market entry have been scrapped, according to the report. While a large SUV model from the brand has not been ruled out, Krief said that there is currently no platform for such a model from the Renault Group.