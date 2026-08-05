Lepas Glenmarie outlet being built, Q4 launch on track?

In Cars, Lepas, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 5 August 2026 12:05 pm

We happened to be passing by, you see. Where the old Porsche Glenmarie office used to be is now a Lepas showroom under construction, one of the 30 outlets targeted by end-2026.

You can see Joystar Motor on the building’s top-left (Joystar is a Chery, Jetour and GWM dealer, operating outlets in Glenmarie under Joystar Auto) – it must be one of the 20 dealers Lepas appointed in May.

Clockwise from top-left: Lepas L4 EV, L6, L8 LSH and L6 LSH

After a few delays, the Chery sub-brand is now targeting a fourth-quarter launch in Malaysia. It previewed the L4 EV, L6 and L8 at the KL Polo Club last month, although nobody outside Lepas can say for sure yet if we’ll be getting these exact models (the displayed cars were being used for R&D purposes and were not local units).

The brand is very young, having been born at Auto Shanghai 2025. If you’re wondering about the positioning of the Chery Group’s many brands, click here – Lepas has none other than Mazda in its sights. Oh, and here’s how to officially pronounce Lepas.

Lepas L4 EV previewed in Malaysia

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Lepas L6 previewed in Malaysia

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Lepas L6 LSH previewed in Malaysia

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Lepas L8 LSH previewed in Malaysia