Ford Fathom – brand’s first midsize electric pick-up truck based on UEV platform gets a name; launching in 2027

In Cars, Ford, International News / by Gerard Lye / 12 August 2026 3:52 pm

One year ago, Ford announced the Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform that will underpin a variety of models, with the first set to be a midsize, four-door pick-up truck. Today, the company has confirmed that the electric truck will be called ‘Fathom’.

The whole point of the UEV platform is affordable EVs that are not only simpler and more efficient to build, but also cheaper to own, with the company calling it a ‘Model T moment’. It is a big deal for the Blue Oval because the UEV platform is part of a USD5 billion investment (about RM20.4 billion) in the United States to enhance its competitiveness in the EV space.

With a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of USD28,350 (RM116k), the Fathom is only slightly more expensive than the petrol-powered Maverick that starts from USD28,145 (RM115k). While the company is not providing much in the way of technical details for now, the Fathom is expected to be roughly the size of a Maverick and will use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

As far as key selling points go, the five-seat Fathom is projected to offer more passenger volume than a Toyota RAV4. The truck will also come with a frunk to complement its bed for added cargo flexibility, while other features touted include a large, high-resolution touch screen, bi-directional charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as well as digital key support.

The company adds that every Fathom will come with the necessary hardware for its next-generation BlueCruise, which suggests there will be some form of subscription for drivers to be able to use it. The driver assist feature allows for hands-off, eyes-on driving on designated highways that are deemed as hands-free Blue Zones, and will be integrated with Apple Maps to deliver a more seamless on-ramp to off-ramp experience. Pre-orders for the Fathom will start in early 2027.

Prior to the name reveal, there were rumours that the truck would be called the ‘Ranchero’, which was used for a car-based vehicle with a bed that Ford built long before Chevrolet came up with a response in the form of the El Camino. So, why did the company go with a brand-new nameplate?

According to Autoblog, the name was chosen because the Fathom is an all-new vehicle that was developed from the ground up to be based on the UEV platform, using the company’s new “assembly tree” manufacturing process and bringing new technologies.

Instead of reviving an old name that some purists might get upset over, Ford chose ‘Fathom’ as a bold new name that represents its advancements while also appealing to a new target demographic – younger buyers. It pointed out that the name went through several rounds of shortlisting and emerged as the top choice among focus groups.