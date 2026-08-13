Porsche to join Xpeng CO2 emissions pool in Europe

In International News, Porsche, Xpeng / by Mick Chan / 13 August 2026 4:34 pm

Porsche has reportedly departed from the CO2 emissions pool of parent company the Volkswagen Group, reported Electrive, citing documents from the European Commission. With the new arrangement, Porsche will form an open pool with Xpeng for 2026 and 2027.

In Europe, car manufacturers are permitted to aggregate their own emissions with those of competing companies through “pooling” in order to comply with EU emissions limits.

The German manufacturer confirmed its CO2 pooling arrangement with Xpeng to German publication Handelsblatt, saying that it creates “flexibility in the transition to electric mobility” without altering its long-term strategy, according to the report.

“We are continuing to invest in the transformation of our company, the electrification of our vehicles and innovative technologies to reduce our emissions sustainably through our own efforts,” a Porsche spokesperson was quoted by the report as saying.

According to the report, Xpeng sold nearly 20,000 vehicles in Western Europe in the first half of 2026, citing data from Schmidt Automotive Research, which expect the Chinese carmaker to reach 50,000 sales in the region this year.

The CO2 pooling arrangement could provide Xpeng with additional revenue, while Porsche will need to meet EU requirements in this aspect separately from other Volkswagen Group brands. Porsche’s BEV sales volume in Western Europe have dropped almost 30% year-on-year in 2026, according to the research firm.