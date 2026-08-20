ECRL crew uniform revealed, January 2027 launch

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 20 August 2026 10:04 am

The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) crew uniform has been revealed for the first time, ahead of the rail line’s expected January 2027 launch.

There are two versions of the uniform – one for train crew and another for station service crew – and both have a design that uses songket and batik flower motifs, just like the ECRL logo itself. ECRL says that the motif is a manifestation of its identity and aspirations, combining the beauty of Malaysia’s traditional artistic heritage with a contemporary touch that symbolises the country’s progress and future.

“Inspiration from the ECRL logo is translated into a dynamic arrangement of flower motifs against the backdrop of track elements, symbolising movement, continuity and networks that connect people, communities and regions.

“The songket element was chosen as a symbol of elegance, grandeur and Malay heritage, while the batik touch reflects the uniqueness of local art that is synonymous with the identity and culture of the East Coast. The combination of these two elements tells the story of Malaysia, a country that values ​​its cultural roots, but continues to move forward,” ECRL says.

The 665 km ECRL connecting the East Coast to the Klang Valley will have 11 EMU train sets, which will have six cars each. One EMU can ferry 425 passengers in a full economy class configuration. The 160 km/h train will have toilets, luggage racks, F&B counter, bilik solat with wuduk area and OKU-friendly features. There will be mobile phone reception throughout the alignment.

It is expected to start operations in January 2027, and Malaysians can balik kampung for Hari Raya Aidilfitri next year with the new trains.