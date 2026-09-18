TQ Wuling to CKD EV batteries in M’sia, exports possible

In Local News, Technology, Wuling / by Jonathan James Tan / 18 September 2026 4:49 pm

TQ Wuling has announced on Facebook that SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) and the Tan Chong Motor Group have signed an agreement for local assembly of EV batteries in Malaysia, without revealing further details.

However, The Edge has reported a one-year agreement beginning September 17 between Tan Chong and Saike REPT Power Battery System to explore producing EV battery packs and identified components in Malaysia.

Saike, a joint-venture between Liuzhou Saike Technology Development and REPT Battero Energy, is TQ Wuling’s EV battery supplier. The collaboration will also explore opportunities to supply the components to overseas markets, as well as the responsible handling, recycling and second-life utilisation of used EV battery packs, The Star reports.

Wuling became the first Chinese brand to produce EV batteries in Indonesia when the first unit of the company’s Magic Battery rolled off the production line on the last day of 2024. First announced in Jakarta on September 20, 2024, the RMB40 million (RM24 million) project took 4.5 months from initiation to production. Will the same speedy timeframe happen here?