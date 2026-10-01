Range Rover Sport Electric debuts – dual-motor, up to 550 PS/850 Nm; 609 km range WLTP fr 118 kWh battery

In Cars, Global Car Launches, International News, Land Rover / by Mick Chan / 1 October 2026 2:36 pm

Just a month after the Range Rover Electric made its debut, it is now the turn of the L461 Range Rover Sport to emerge with a battery-electric version, the Range Rover Sport Electric.

Specified with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with 260 kW (354 PS) motors producing a combined 550 PS and 850 Nm, the Range Rover Sport Electric gets the highest torque output of any Range Rover Sport so far, and propels the new model from zero to 60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 4.3 seconds with Dynamic Launch Mode activated.

Energy is stored in a 118.5 kWh lithium-ion battery offering up to 378 miles, or 609 km of range on the WLTP standard, as part of an 800-volt electrical architecture with split-charging technology that enables 220 km of range to be added in 10 minutes, or a 10-80% recharge in around 22 minutes, according to Land Rover.

Built on the same production lines as its plug-in hybrid, diesel and petrol stablemates as they share the MLA-Flex architecture, the Range Rover Electric has a body structure that is 61% stiffer than the Range Rover Sport PHEV, with a centre of gravity that is 73 mm lower.

Compared to its larger sibling the recently-unveiled Range Rover Electric, the Range Rover Sport Electric delivers a 50% faster torque ramp-up, according to the manufacturer.

Visually, the Range Rover Sport Electric is distinguished by an aerodynamically optimised front grille and alloy wheel designs, which contribute to its energy efficiency gains when travelling at highway speeds, and otherwise appears identical to the ICE-powered L461.

In terms of off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover Sport Electric has the ability to climb 45-degree inclines and wade through 900 mm of water, the latter figure matching that of the internal combustion-engined L461 Range Rover Sport.

Also included in its kit chassis management features is uniquely tuned Intelligent Traction Management, virtual all‑wheel drive, Dynamic Air Suspension and electronic Active Roll Control (eARC), the latter capable of applying up to 1,400 Nm of across each axle with twin-valve dampers, while Adaptive Dynamics 2 monitors 100 parameters 500 times per second for better body control when cornering and braking.

As with the flagship Range Rover Electric, the Range Rover Sport Electric also gets the Battery Digital Twin that enables Land Rover to proactively maintain customer vehicles via over-the-air software updates for serviceability and maintenance.

Order books are open for the Range Rover Sport Electric, which will be available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and First Edition variants. According to Autocar, the entry-level Dynamic SE starts from under 45,000 pounds sterling (RM243,830).