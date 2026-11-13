Bosch develops motorcycle cybersecurity system as connected safety tech advances

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 November 2026 10:21 am

Bosch has unveiled a new cybersecurity system for motorcycles, designed to protect critical vehicle electronics as connectivity, smartphone integration and rider assistance technology become more widespread. Called the Central Gateway, the system acts as a security barrier between a motorcycle’s internal electronics and external connections such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cloud services.

As motorcycles gain smartphone connectivity, navigation, remote diagnostics and advanced rider assistance systems (ARAS), these connections create potential entry points for cyberattacks. Bosch’s Central Gateway monitors incoming and outgoing data traffic, isolating safety-critical systems from external interfaces.

Security chips in electronic control units (ECUs), including those controlling ABS and the engine, provide an additional layer of protection by allowing only verified signals onto the vehicle network. Three configurations are available to suit different motorcycle platforms. The 16-pin Central Gateway Light is designed for compact installations, while the 39-pin Base adds integrated body control functions and the 99-pin Central Gateway High is intended for motorcycles with more complex electronic systems.

The technology is also relevant as cybersecurity requirements for motorcycles become more stringent. Under United Nations Regulation No. 155 (UN R155), cybersecurity requirements will apply to newly developed two-wheelers from December 2027, before extending to all new registrations from June 2029. Bosch is complementing the hardware with services covering fleet monitoring, intrusion detection, vulnerability tracking and security updates throughout a motorcycle’s operational life.

Beyond cybersecurity, Bosch is expanding its radar-based rider assistance technology, including systems featured on the latest Triumph Tiger 1200. Front and rear radar sensors support Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which adjusts speed to maintain a set distance from traffic ahead, alongside Group Ride Assist (GRA), designed to help riders maintain spacing during group rides.

Other functions include Riding Distance Assist (RDA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), providing additional information about surrounding traffic and potential hazards. Bosch is also supplying its latest TFT Connect System, featuring a seven-inch display with smartphone connectivity, navigation and vehicle information.