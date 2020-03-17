In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 17 March 2020 5:50 pm / 0 comments

More news on closures stemming from the government’s movement control order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease – IJM Corporation’s three highways, namely the Besraya Highway, New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS), have announced the closure of reload lanes and counters at all toll plazas from tomorrow, March 18 to 31.

The concessionaires advised motorists to ensure that their card balance is sufficient before entering the highways, and also recommended the use of Touch ‘n Go eWallet’s PayDirect service on Besraya and NPE during this time. They added that reloads will remain available at petrol stations and convenience stores.

Enquiries can be made at 1-800-88-0999 for Besraya, 1-300-88-1010 for NPE and 1-800-88-8021 for LEKAS. Traffic announcements will continue on their respective Twitter and Instagram pages.