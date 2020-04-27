In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 27 April 2020 11:19 am / 0 comments

In an effort to supply frontliners in Germany with urgently required medical devices and equipment, Porsche has announced an immediate donation of around 1.3 million euros (RM6.13 million) to hospitals in Stuttgart, the carmaker’s home city.

Around 810,000 euros (RM3.82 million) will go to Klinikum Stuttgart, which includes three hospitals: Katharinenhospital, Bad Cannstatt and Germany’s largest children’s hospital, the Olgahospital.

The funds will be used to purchase 20 anaesthetic machines, 21 ventilators as well as additional endoscopes for intubation. The company will also supply a LightCycler 480, a laboratory apparatus that can be used to detect the coronavirus in DNA samples.

Meanwhile, the Marienhospital in Stuttgart will receive a donation of around 500,000 euros (RM2.36 million) to purchase 15,000 FFP2 protective masks and 100,000 premium mouth and nose protective masks, a mobile X-ray unit, 30 syringe infusion pumps, and oxygen flowmeters. The money will also be used to link the bedside machines installed at the additional intensive care beds to the patient data management system network.

“The outstanding performance of the healthcare services in Germany has been impressively demonstrated over recent weeks. But more support is needed. We are pleased to be able to help the Klinikum Stuttgart and the Marienhospital at short notice,” said Andreas Haffner, member of the executive board responsible for human resources and social affairs at Porsche AG.

“At Porsche, helping others is something that is deeply rooted in our culture. In this case, we are supporting the demanding work of doctors and nursing staff and ensuring the best possible care of patients,” he added.

This isn’t Porsche’s only initiative in the fight against the health pandemic, as it recently auctioned off the final 991 Porsche 911 for US$500,000, only to watch the winning bid to raise the total proceeds to US$1 million for United Way Worldwide’s Covid-19 fund.