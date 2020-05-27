In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 27 May 2020 10:27 am / 3 comments

From today, drivers will be allowed to have the permissible number of passengers according to the capacity of their respective vehicles. This was revealed by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at his daily conditional movement control order (CMCO) press briefing yesterday, as The Star reports.

“If the vehicle has a capacity of four passengers, then it is one driver plus three passengers. For multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), there can be one driver and six passengers, given there’s a capacity for seven passengers,” he said.

While drivers will be allowed to carry the maximum number of passengers as regulated under the Road Transport Act 1987, he reiterated that the conditions of travel remain in place, which means that all passengers in a vehicle must be from the same family and same household.

He said the revision is based on the latest No. 6 amendments made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, which was gazetted on May 22.

Earlier this month, the government had allowed four people to travel in one vehicle when going out to shop for necessities or to seek medical services during the CMCO. Prior to that, the limit was two people, as announced at end-April, and before that, only one person was allowed in a vehicle during the start of the MCO.