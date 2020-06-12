In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 June 2020 11:22 am / 7 comments

With restrictions on public movement relaxed during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) from June 10, police will be monitoring two-wheeled activities, notably illegal racing and motorcycle convoys. This comes from Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias, who said the department’s intelligence unit, known as 42 Squad, will be involved.

Azisman said action will be taken against law-breakers, similar to enforcement carried out during the previous Movement Control Order (MCO) period, and will include cracking down on street gangs. “If they commit offences such as speeding, reckless and dangerous driving as well as drink-driving then they will be brought to court for further action,” he said.

Speaking to Bernama, Azisman said the 42 Squad is on standby for deployment including “Ops Mabuk” operations to contain drink driving offences. Saying that no reports have thus far been received on illegal racing and motorcycle convoys, Azisman added police are monitoring the situation and will set up roadblocks at random for spot checks.

RMCO, which runs from June 10 to August 31, allows for outdoor activities such as cycling and motorcycle convoys. Touching on the lifting of the ban on interstate travel, Azisman said JSPT expects an increase in highway traffic this weekend and advised members of the public to adhere to RMCO procedures outlined by authorities.