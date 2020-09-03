It looks like the Kia Seltos is getting ever closer to its official introduction in the country. The SUV was initially teased last year, and a sneak preview for Kia dealers in February suggested that a launch was imminent, before Covid-19’s arrival changed the timelines.
Earlier today, the Kia Seri Kembangan dealership posted images of a Seltos in its GT-Line trim arriving at its showroom, suggesting that the market debut of the B-segment SUV may be around the corner.
We do know that the SUV will be offered in two variant forms, EX and GT-Line, both powered by the same engine, a 1.6 litre Gamma naturally-aspirated MPI four-cylinder petrol engine offering 123 PS and 151 Nm. The mill is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Standard fit equipment on both variants include a D-cut flat-bottomed steering wheel, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, cruise control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rear air-condition vents and six airbags.
Both variants also feature LED headlights designed with a crown jewel-styled array and ‘hearbeat’-shaped daytime running lights, but there are some differences to the lighting units elsewhere – the EX gets standard bulbed front fog lamps, while that on the GT-Line are LED units. The rear lights also have different graphics, and that’s because the EX are of the bulb variety, while the GT-Line’s are LED rear combination units.
Aside from the lighting and a few minor differences, the quicker way to tell them apart from the outside is through the wheels. While both are 17-inch units (shod with 215/60 profile tyres), the EX rides on a silver, five double spoke design, while the GT-Line gets a more showy Y-spoke unit with a two-tone machined polished and black finish, complete with a red accent centre cap.
Inside, the GT-Line adds on an assortment of kit on top of that found in the EX, and these include a seven-inch colour Supervision display (on the EX, a 3.5-inch monochrome screen), a head-up display, Qi wireless charging, faux black leather upholstery (with a GT-Line logo), ventilated front seats, an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, auto air-conditioning (manual on the EX) and a Sound Mood LED ambient lighting.
According to sources, the price of the Seltos is estimated to start from RM120k on for the EX, with the GT-Line expected to be priced nearer to the RM140k mark.
Comments
Indians are lucky.
Although high corruption rates country, they can buy Kia Seltos eqv Hyundai Creta 1.4T full spec at rm92k. Kosong spec 1.5(M) only rm56k..
I doubt we can get kia seltos below rm100k for a Kia Seltos.. expensive taxing penalty exists here.
https://paultan.org/2020/02/03/2020-hyundai-creta-to-make-its-debut-in-india-on-feb-6/
Indonesia kia seltos 1.4Turbo rm88k to rm105k.
cheaper than Nissan Kicks RM126k just launched.
Far better than the fully rebadged Geely X50.
Should habe brought the 1.6turbo with 177ps with this price. Proton X50 will be a better choice with lower price too
Frankly speaking, if you want b-suv from korea, just get the Kona. 1.6 Turbo engine or bigger displacement 2.0 rather than 1.6 na for seltos plus it got hyundai smartsense which seltos does not include kia drive wise adas system at least in gt line trim.
Actually indian built seltos is much smaller in length and wheelbase than korean and aussie seltos. Just look at kia aussie website and compare it with indian seltos. Furthermore, Kona CBU from korea while seltos from india which I’m in doubt for the indian built quality.
Honestly, I like the seltos more than kona but after seeing the spec and origin of seltos build, I’ll pass the seltos for the kona.
Hopefully, Naza kia will bring the korean/ aussie gt line spec seltos in the future. Kia is killing the segment with design and feature at least in global market but for Malaysia it is quite dissapointing.
Hmmm the price is the same as the Sportage. Shouldn’t it be cheaper to compete with the HRV and upcoming X50?
RM120-130k?? That’s the price of a Sportage!
Kia Malaysia is already going down a lot since the Carnival 11 Seater and the discontinue of Optima GT and Picanto.
CBU or CKD?
CBU from india?