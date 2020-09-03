In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 September 2020 7:51 pm / 7 comments

It looks like the Kia Seltos is getting ever closer to its official introduction in the country. The SUV was initially teased last year, and a sneak preview for Kia dealers in February suggested that a launch was imminent, before Covid-19’s arrival changed the timelines.

Earlier today, the Kia Seri Kembangan dealership posted images of a Seltos in its GT-Line trim arriving at its showroom, suggesting that the market debut of the B-segment SUV may be around the corner.

We do know that the SUV will be offered in two variant forms, EX and GT-Line, both powered by the same engine, a 1.6 litre Gamma naturally-aspirated MPI four-cylinder petrol engine offering 123 PS and 151 Nm. The mill is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Standard fit equipment on both variants include a D-cut flat-bottomed steering wheel, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, cruise control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rear air-condition vents and six airbags.

Both variants also feature LED headlights designed with a crown jewel-styled array and ‘hearbeat’-shaped daytime running lights, but there are some differences to the lighting units elsewhere – the EX gets standard bulbed front fog lamps, while that on the GT-Line are LED units. The rear lights also have different graphics, and that’s because the EX are of the bulb variety, while the GT-Line’s are LED rear combination units.

Aside from the lighting and a few minor differences, the quicker way to tell them apart from the outside is through the wheels. While both are 17-inch units (shod with 215/60 profile tyres), the EX rides on a silver, five double spoke design, while the GT-Line gets a more showy Y-spoke unit with a two-tone machined polished and black finish, complete with a red accent centre cap.

Inside, the GT-Line adds on an assortment of kit on top of that found in the EX, and these include a seven-inch colour Supervision display (on the EX, a 3.5-inch monochrome screen), a head-up display, Qi wireless charging, faux black leather upholstery (with a GT-Line logo), ventilated front seats, an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, auto air-conditioning (manual on the EX) and a Sound Mood LED ambient lighting.

According to sources, the price of the Seltos is estimated to start from RM120k on for the EX, with the GT-Line expected to be priced nearer to the RM140k mark.