In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Hafriz Shah / 3 September 2020 9:56 pm / 0 comments

Oh look what we have here? A spyshot of what appears to be the 2021 W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has appeared online, posted on the avarvarii Instagram page. While we can’t yet verify if this is the real deal, it does look the part, especially now that we’ve seen the latest 2021 W223 S-Class.

The sole image shows what looks to be the W206 in Avantgarde form, with its grille taking centre stage. While I’m not trying to sound bitter (this will make my current car a previous-gen model when it comes out after all), I have to say that it looks rather underwhelming – the exact opposite reaction I had when the first pictures of the W205 came out all the way back in 2013.

One thing to note is that avarvarii is known to post up illustrations or renderings of future models on its channel, so do take this with a pinch of salt. I, for one, certainly hope that the final car will be a little more eye-catching. Over to you, what do you think of this look for the next-generation C-Class – would this be the car to beat the G20 BMW 3 Series?

GALLERY: W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spyshots

