In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Spyshots, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 9 September 2020 7:44 pm / 0 comments

It’s the Volkswagen ID. Roomzz brought to life, as our spy photographers have discovered, with what’s to be dubbed the ID 6 as the seven-seater electric SUV entry into the German automaker’s ID range of electric vehicles. This follows the ID.3 hatchback and the ID.4 SUV. Like the ID.4 and the just-unveiled Skoda Enyaq, the ID 6 will be built upon the Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric architecture.

A range of powertrain options can be expected, and the ID 6 could take after the ID.4 SUV in offering a rear axle-mounted motor with 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque; the ID.4 is estimated to offer a range of 500 km on a single charge. The base Skoda Enyaq offers a more modest 146 hp and 220 Nm of torque, and 340 km of battery range.

The upper end of powertrain specification for the ID 6 will likely be closer to that of the ID.4 SUV, which employs a dual-motor setup that adds a 102 PS/140 Nm front-axle motor to the ID.4’s base configuration for a total system output of 306 PS. The top-spec Enyaq RS is endowed with similar outputs, propelling it from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

With the shared MEB architecture, the ID 6 could also get 7.2 kW AC and 50 kW DC charging capability like the Enyaq in base form. The electric Skoda steps this up to 11 kW AC and 100 kW DC charging in the mid-range 60 variant, while its 80 and 80x variants get the full 150 kW DC fast charging capability, which should charge the similarly set up ID 6 to 80% capacity in 30 minutes.

This seven-seater will be preceded by the ID.4, which has revealed part of its interior in production form ahead of its imminent debut this month. The first customer deliveries of the ID.4 are set to take place before the end of this year, and the debut of the seven-seater ID 6 is slated to follow in 2021.

