The launch of Proton’s first ever B-segment SUV is upon us. As a prelude to the grand unveiling event, we are treated to a single photo of what appears to be the X50’s key fob, courtesy of reader Lepat Pisang.
This side of the device appears to have a metallic sheen, complete with a brushed strip and the Proton script. There are reasons to believe that this is in fact the X50’s key fob – a quick look at the video below, featuring the Geely Coolray (as the Binyue is known in the Philippines), reveals the same hexagonal shape and chromed outer edges. Looks good, too, doesn’t it?
What’s more interesting is the four-button layout, particularly the lowermost button which activates the remote engine start function. This is likely to be offered on the Proton X50 as well, but it’s unclear if this feature is reserved only for the more expensive models.
Remote engine start, or remote keyless ignition system, is typically a function that allows a person to start his or her car from a distance and have the engine warm itself up (useful in frigid winter conditions). In most cases, this remote start also activates the air conditioning system, ensuring that the cabin is cool upon entry.
You might be wondering about security, but don’t worry, these features have existed far longer than you might have thought, going as far back as 1985. Even the Honda Civic FC which debuted in 2016 has this feature. When activated, the key fob sends a very specific signal (usually encrypted) to the vehicle, and keeps the vehicle locked even when the engine and air-con are operating.
If a thief so much as breaks in to the car, it would be impossible to even shift gears without the key fob being physically present in the car. Another anti-theft measure is that the engine automatically shuts off when the thief presses on any of the two foot pedals, or pries open the bonnet. Cool, right?
Yes, my Geely Coolray back in the Philippines has got the same key fob too. Very cool design
Such a Game-Changing keyfob! Thank you Geely for kindly donating such beautiful keyfob for the Proton X50. For 30 years, people would usually hide their Proton car key because it was so ugly. Now people can show off and put that keyfob on cafe table
hahaha, proton nie. key fob also worth a piece of article. Besok tyre tube cap pun nak citer.
Finally, the Game-Changing MPV will arrive in Malaysia soon! A stunning key design can tell you the car will be stunning design, modern engine, excellent comfort and ellegant interior, the X50 will dominate the b-segment MPV market for sure. Moreover, the outdated Japanese will be finished for good
biasa lettew bro..lepas grille, key fob pon megah.
Pros and Cons:
Landed property owner/tenants – I can start my car first before i lock my house door.
Condo owner/tenants – Remote Start? no meaning la
later remote battery kong, need press so many times/hold a few seconds to activate.
Remote start has more usefulness when coming back from opis you can remote start AC to cool the interior after whole day parking outside.
What a mind-blowing and stunning design fro just the keyfob alone! The next generation Proton car design concept is totally different from its predecessor, it really feels like a breath of fresh air with luxurious look on par with our Swede national car. I hope Proton can release this Game-Changing SUV here soon, the design stands out from other SUVs, even Japanese & Korean designs has no match with this futuristic yet affordable beauty.
What’s taking them so long, Proton should fast-fast launch X50 now and quickly conquer the B-segment market as they did with C-segment SUV.
This is what happens when Proton truly goes global. The other one still shouting about being Jaguh Kampung with their teh tarik hook can sau pei laa!
Can’t wait to see this car. I have been changed from Proton to Honda and Toyota now. I was never expect I will waiting for Proton car. haha..
Keep it up.