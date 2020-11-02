In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 2 November 2020 9:33 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen has once again teased the Golf R Mk8, ahead of the hot hatch’s debut on November 4. The R will be produced at the automaker’s plant in Wolfsburg alongside the regular models, and will include the Golf R Variant model as well.

According to the automaker, the Golf R Mk8 will be the most powerful, most dynamic and more efficient than before. It’s tipped to get a new 4Motion all-wheel drive system with selective wheel torque control on the rear axle.

This AWD system is controlled by a Vehicle Dynamics Manager that has been closely integrated with the electronic front differential lock (XDS) and dynamic chassis control. Together, these systems offer “optimum traction characteristics, neutral and precise handling, and precise agility.”

Power comes from the familiar EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, albeit tuned to its most potent form. The direct-injection mill will get an integrated water-cooled exhaust gas routing to the turbo in the cylinder head. For output? Expect over 330 PS and 400 Nm this time around. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission should be standard.

Elsewhere, the new Golf R will continue to feature blue highlights in its cabin, just as its GTI sibling is identified by flashes of red. Besides some unique R highlights, the cabin will remain largely the same as the regular Golf.

Will the Golf R have what it takes to rival mega hatches like the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S with 421 PS and 500 Nm of torque? Or will there be a more powerful version that is to be introduced at a later date? Which one will you choose? Let us know, below.

