In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 January 2021 10:05 am / 0 comments

Hyundai has released more teaser images of the upcoming Bayon, which is the company’s upcoming B-segment SUV that will be launched in Europe in the first quarter of 2021. Like the Sonata, i20, Elantra and Tucson, the new Bayon will incorporate Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design language, so it should be quite striking to look at.

This is certainly true based on the official materials provided, where we get a decent look at the Bayon’s face. Highlights here slender LED daytime running lights that flank an air intake band, while the lower apron is made up of a large grille that widens towards the bottom for a solid, wide stance.

Meanwhile, the main headlamps, which are separated from the DRLs, occupy the edges of the front bumper. Each cluster appears to contain three lighting elements, and is framed within a dedicated housing that also features air inlets and the indicators. All in, they create a rather distinctive look that is complemented by a unique light architecture.

Equally as attention-grabbing is the Bayon’s rear, which sports arrow-shaped taillights that are linked by a thin red line (shoutout to the 1998 movie) spanning the width of the highly angular tailgate. The positioning of these taillights also helps to enhance the visual impression of width, similar to what’s going on upfront.

The Bayon should share much in common with the latest i20, and is likely the replacement for the Active model in selected markets. We’ve already seen spyshots of such a model before, with the unfinished design of the test mule roughly matching what’s being teased by Hyundai. The interior is pretty much a carryover from the i20.

Given its (supposed) underpinnings, expect three-cylinder turbocharged engines to be offered, along with a choice of manual and dual-clutch transmissions. A performance N variant is also another possibility, seeing how there’s such a thing with the i20.

When launched, the Bayon will be Hyundai’s answer to models like the Ford Puma and Toyota Yaris Cross, both based on the brands’ own B-segment hatchbacks, namely the Fiesta and Yaris. More details will be revealed within the next month or two.

GALLERY: Hyundai Bayon spyshots