In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 18 February 2021 11:50 am / 3 comments

After seemingly teasing the Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 last week, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has now confirmed that the plug-in hybrid SUV will be offered to customers here. However, we’ll have to wait another week to know how much it’ll cost, as the virtual launch event is only scheduled to take place on February 25, 2021 at 11am.

The XC40 PHEV first made its debut way back in April 2018 at the Beijing Motor Show and has already made its way to several markets around the world. This includes Thailand, which sources its units from Malaysia, so it was always suggested that we’ll get model at some point.

If you’re curious about the Recharge in the variant name, Volvo decided when it revealed the fully-electric, P8-powered XC40 that all its cars with a charging cord will feature said moniker. In Malaysia, you’ll find the Recharge name on all PHEV variants of the XC90, XC60 and S60.

In terms of specifications, the Thailand-spec Recharge T5 powertrain is made up of a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 180 PS (178 hp) and 265 Nm. Unlike its larger, T8 Twin Engine-equipped siblings, the electric motor on the XC40 PHEV is mounted at the front to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission rather than on the rear axle. The three-potter and DCT are reportedly the same ones used for the Proton X50.

This setup means there’s no electric all-wheel drive here, with the XC40 PHEV being purely front-wheel drive. The e-motor is rated at 82 PS (81 hp) and 160 Nm, contributing to a total system output of 262 PS (258 hp) and 425 Nm.

By comparison, the current, non-plug-in hybrid T5 AWD R-Design variant on sale here is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharge four-cylinder that serves up 252 PS and 350 Nm. This is paired with a conventional eight-speed automatic transmission and there is all-wheel drive as standard.

Despite the output advantage, the XC40 PHEV is actually slower in the zero to 100 km/h sprint, taking 7.3 seconds instead of the T5 AWD’s 6.4 seconds, because the former has a 10.7 kWh lithium-ion battery to lug around. The top speed for both variants is identical as per Volvo’s decision to limit all its cars to 180 km/h.

The XC40 PHEV fight back with a claimed fuel consumption of as low as two l/100 km, which is substantially better than the T5 AWD that is capable of 7.7 l/100 km. Should your commute be around 42-45 km, you can do the whole journey on pure electricity as well.

In terms of actually plugging in, there’s a 3.7-kW onboard AC charger as standard, and with a Type 2 connection and a regular three-pin, 2.3-kW socket, it takes five hours for a full charge. With a more powerful 3.7-, seven-, or 22-kW charging station, the time is reduced the time to three hours.

As mentioned at the start, we’ll only receive official pricing on launch day. For reference, the XC40 T5 R-Design is currently priced at RM241,450 OTR without insurance, factoring in the ongoing sales tax relief. If VCM opts for a two-variant XC40 range, it’ll be interesting to see how much the PHEV option goes for.

There is a possibility that VCM could follow in Volvo Car Thailand’s footsteps and outright substitute the T5 AWD with the Recharge T5. When the XC40 PHEV was launched in Thailand, it effectively replaced the non-hybrid T4 Momentum and T5 AWD R-Design that were previously offered in the country.

The current line-up there includes the entry-level Recharge T5 R-Design expression is priced at 2.09 million baht (RM281,325), which is the same as the T4 Momentum, Meanwhile, the higher-spec R-Design and Inscription variants go for the same price – 2.39 million baht (RM321,587) – unchanged from the departed T5 AWD R-Design.

With all said and done, are you excited for the arrival of the XC40 Recharge T5? Do you prefer it to the non-plug-in hybrid T5 AWD? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 R-Design