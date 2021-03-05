In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 5 March 2021 6:56 pm / 10 comments

Even those who aren’t into cars – like my curious neighbours – know that Perodua has just launched a new SUV. It’s only March, but the Perodua Ativa should easily be the biggest car launch of 2021 when we do our recap later. And from the initial figures, it won’t be long before the new model is everywhere around town.

It’s one thing to launch a car, another thing to produce and deliver consistently. For instance, Honda reminded us yesterday that it has delivered close to 13,000 units of the fifth-generation City as of February. Meanwhile, the much-hyped Proton X50, which was also launched in October 2020, has found 8,141 homes.

Back to Perodua. We’ve got the latest figures from the market leader, and as of 3pm today (March 5), it has collected 6,027 bookings for the Ativa since order taking started on February 19. This time two days ago, the evening of the launch, they had some 5k names, so it’s 1k extra in slightly more than a day.

It’s one thing to collect bookings, another thing to deliver. After nearly two days of sales, as of 4.30pm today (March 5), Perodua has registered 102 units of the SUV. It’s worth noting that unlike many major new models from other brands, the Ativa’s teaser/pre-launch booking period was very short (less than two weeks) and prospects didn’t get to see/test till after the launch.

We are genuinely surprised that there are some who think that the Ativa – priced from RM61,500 to RM72,000 on-the-road with SST exemption, without insurance – is expensive. This is an SUV with the latest DNGA platform, a turbo engine, a novel D-CVT gearbox, ASA 3.0/AEB across the board, adaptive LED headlamps, and Level 2 semi-autonomous tech in the AV – were you expecting Myvi prices?

Seems like the actual carbuyers in the market do not share the same sentiments – as of last week, 75% of bookings were for the range topper, and most of those AV buyers went for the pearl colours (red or white) with a black roof, which is a double cost option. This trend is expected to continue.

For more details on the new Perodua Ativa, check out our launch report and first impressions review. The spec-by-spec breakdown is below, as are galleries of all three variants (plus GearUp accessories, all pics after the jump) and a detailed walk-around video.

2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T X – RM61,500

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.0 litre 1KR-VET VVT-i DOHC engine

998 cc turbocharged three-cylinder petrol

98 PS at 6,000 rpm, 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm

D-CVT with seven virtual ratios

Front-wheel drive

Automatic engine stop/start

18.9 km per litre fuel consumption

Ventilated discs brakes (front), drums (rear)

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Exterior

LED reflector headlights with automatic high beam

Silver upper grille bar, chrome lower bar

16-inch silver alloy wheels with Goodyear Assurance Triplemax 2 205/65-section tyres

Power-adjustable black door mirrors with manual fold

Body-coloured door handles

Black A- and B-pillars

LED taillights

Shark fin antenna

Silver tailgate garnish

Glittering Silver, Granite Grey and Cobalt Blue colour options

Interior

Keyless entry

Push-button start

Urethane steering wheel with Power button

Silver centre air vent trim

Black door pulls and grab handles

Digital air-conditioning controls with memory buttons

Centre door lock/unlock buttons

Fabric upholstery

Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display

Radio with Bluetooth connectivity

Four speakers

Two front USB ports

60:40 split-folding and reclining rear seats

Two-step boot floor (303 to 369 litres)

Full-sized spare tyre

Safety

Six airbags (front, side, front and rear curtain)

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Stability control

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection (now up to 120 km/h)

Lane Departure Warning and Protection

Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC)

Front Departure Alert (FDA)

Front and rear seat belt reminders

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear parking sensors

Five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating

2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T H – RM66,100

Adds on:

Exterior

Automatic LED headlights with sequential indicators, cornering lights and Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)

LED front fog lights

Dual chrome grille bars

Silver front and rear skid plates

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Bridgestone Turanza T005A 205/60-section tyres

Automatic power-folding door mirrors

Chrome tailgate garnish

Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red colour options (RM500)

Interior

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Steering wheel audio controls

Silver corner air vent trim

Silver centre console trim

Silver door grab handles with red trim

Soft-touch centre armrest and door trim

Seven-inch digital instrument display

Nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Smart Link screen mirroring

One front HDMI port

Two rear USB ports

Safety

Front parking sensors

Reverse camera

2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T AV – RM71,200

Adds on:

Exterior

Chrome door handles

Black roof option for Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red (RM800)

Interior

Red corner air vent highlights

Chrome door pulls

Chrome gearlever surround, silver gearknob trim

Chrome handbrake button

Red centre console storage compartments

Faux leather and suede upholstery with red highlights and headrest strip

Six speakers

Driving video recorder

Llumar security window tint

Safety

Adaptive cruise control

Lane centring assist

Blind spot monitoring

Rear cross traffic alert

