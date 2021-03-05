Even those who aren’t into cars – like my curious neighbours – know that Perodua has just launched a new SUV. It’s only March, but the Perodua Ativa should easily be the biggest car launch of 2021 when we do our recap later. And from the initial figures, it won’t be long before the new model is everywhere around town.
It’s one thing to launch a car, another thing to produce and deliver consistently. For instance, Honda reminded us yesterday that it has delivered close to 13,000 units of the fifth-generation City as of February. Meanwhile, the much-hyped Proton X50, which was also launched in October 2020, has found 8,141 homes.
Back to Perodua. We’ve got the latest figures from the market leader, and as of 3pm today (March 5), it has collected 6,027 bookings for the Ativa since order taking started on February 19. This time two days ago, the evening of the launch, they had some 5k names, so it’s 1k extra in slightly more than a day.
It’s one thing to collect bookings, another thing to deliver. After nearly two days of sales, as of 4.30pm today (March 5), Perodua has registered 102 units of the SUV. It’s worth noting that unlike many major new models from other brands, the Ativa’s teaser/pre-launch booking period was very short (less than two weeks) and prospects didn’t get to see/test till after the launch.
We are genuinely surprised that there are some who think that the Ativa – priced from RM61,500 to RM72,000 on-the-road with SST exemption, without insurance – is expensive. This is an SUV with the latest DNGA platform, a turbo engine, a novel D-CVT gearbox, ASA 3.0/AEB across the board, adaptive LED headlamps, and Level 2 semi-autonomous tech in the AV – were you expecting Myvi prices?
Seems like the actual carbuyers in the market do not share the same sentiments – as of last week, 75% of bookings were for the range topper, and most of those AV buyers went for the pearl colours (red or white) with a black roof, which is a double cost option. This trend is expected to continue.
For more details on the new Perodua Ativa, check out our launch report and first impressions review. The spec-by-spec breakdown is below, as are galleries of all three variants (plus GearUp accessories, all pics after the jump) and a detailed walk-around video.
2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T X – RM61,500
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.0 litre 1KR-VET VVT-i DOHC engine
- 998 cc turbocharged three-cylinder petrol
- 98 PS at 6,000 rpm, 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm
- D-CVT with seven virtual ratios
- Front-wheel drive
- Automatic engine stop/start
- 18.9 km per litre fuel consumption
- Ventilated discs brakes (front), drums (rear)
- MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)
Exterior
- LED reflector headlights with automatic high beam
- Silver upper grille bar, chrome lower bar
- 16-inch silver alloy wheels with Goodyear Assurance Triplemax 2 205/65-section tyres
- Power-adjustable black door mirrors with manual fold
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black A- and B-pillars
- LED taillights
- Shark fin antenna
- Silver tailgate garnish
- Glittering Silver, Granite Grey and Cobalt Blue colour options
Interior
- Keyless entry
- Push-button start
- Urethane steering wheel with Power button
- Silver centre air vent trim
- Black door pulls and grab handles
- Digital air-conditioning controls with memory buttons
- Centre door lock/unlock buttons
- Fabric upholstery
- Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display
- Radio with Bluetooth connectivity
- Four speakers
- Two front USB ports
- 60:40 split-folding and reclining rear seats
- Two-step boot floor (303 to 369 litres)
- Full-sized spare tyre
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side, front and rear curtain)
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Stability control
- Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection (now up to 120 km/h)
- Lane Departure Warning and Protection
- Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC)
- Front Departure Alert (FDA)
- Front and rear seat belt reminders
- Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Rear parking sensors
- Five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating
2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T H – RM66,100
Adds on:
Exterior
- Automatic LED headlights with sequential indicators, cornering lights and Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)
- LED front fog lights
- Dual chrome grille bars
- Silver front and rear skid plates
- 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Bridgestone Turanza T005A 205/60-section tyres
- Automatic power-folding door mirrors
- Chrome tailgate garnish
- Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red colour options (RM500)
Interior
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Steering wheel audio controls
- Silver corner air vent trim
- Silver centre console trim
- Silver door grab handles with red trim
- Soft-touch centre armrest and door trim
- Seven-inch digital instrument display
- Nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Smart Link screen mirroring
- One front HDMI port
- Two rear USB ports
Safety
- Front parking sensors
- Reverse camera
2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T AV – RM71,200
Adds on:
Exterior
- Chrome door handles
- Black roof option for Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red (RM800)
Interior
- Red corner air vent highlights
- Chrome door pulls
- Chrome gearlever surround, silver gearknob trim
- Chrome handbrake button
- Red centre console storage compartments
- Faux leather and suede upholstery with red highlights and headrest strip
- Six speakers
- Driving video recorder
- Llumar security window tint
Safety
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane centring assist
- Blind spot monitoring
- Rear cross traffic alert
